Ballard MemorialAfter a 3-25 record last season, the Ballard Memorial Bombers have a lot to improve upon and have high hopes in doing so. They will welcome back a lot of their roster, with only one player moving on to graduation. They will also welcome back some much needed talent from injury.
“Our physical maturity has improved,” Ballard Memorial head coach Jimmie Holder said. “We are still young, but we were extremely young last season with most production coming from 8th grade through 10th graders.”
Last season was led by then sophomore Kameron English who hauled in 239 points, averaging 8.5 points per game. He will be assisted by Jamfert (Jam) Barber who is returning from an ACL injury who only played six games last season, but still put up an impressive 57 points in the short time.
ROSTER4 Cole Ballard G Fr.
2 Kameron English G Jr.
15 Kyler Ballard G Fr.
23 Daniel Meinschein G So.
25 Jamfert Barber G Jr.
22 Jake Miller PF Sr.
13 Jace Birney G, SF Fr.
11 Konnor Myatt G So.
5 Isaac Chandler PG Fr.
31 Keaton Overstreet PF So.
10 Matthew Clayborn G, SF So.
3 Jamison Smith G Jr.
12 Hunter Collins G So.
1 Jerrico Wilson Jr.
21 Phillip Duncan C, PF So.
Graves County:At Graves, head coach Josh Frick and company will have their hands full with a plethora of talent returning for another season at the Eagles’ Nest.
Leading scorer Drew Thompson (20.5 ppg), senior guard Markus Isaiah (6.4 ppg), senior forward Mason Grant (12.2 ppg) and sophomore guard Lukas Pigg (4.8 ppg) will lead a senior-laden team into battle with one thing on their minds: a first round date in the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena in mid-March.
Although a senior-heavy team will help early on, Frick said the key to locking down victories this season will come from a heightened bench role.
“The key for us will be our depth,” Frick said. “We will need more production off the bench this season. We just want to continue to improve on what we built last season. We return several key guys on a team that went 18-6.”
ROSTER22 Carson Carrico G So.
4 AJ Keith G Fr.
00 Aydan Flint G Sr.
14 Clint McKee F Sr.
Carson Fulcher Fr.
21 Kye Morton F So.
23 Collin Gibson F So.
3 Lukas Pigg G So.
2 Mason Grant G Sr.
11 Drew Thompson G Sr.
42 Drew Hayden F Jr.
24 Drayden Treas F Jr.
Darrell Hughes Fr.
Kace Tubbs Fr.
1 Markus Isaiah G Sr.
10 Briley VeuCasovic G So.
12 Dylan Jackson G Fr.
44 Braden Waller F Fr.
34 Noah Jones F Sr.
Brayden Woodward Fr.
MayfieldEntering another year at the helm with upsets and growth on the mind, Croft said his team is ready to get back to work and build on what they created last season.
“For one, we’re excited for what we hope to be a normal season,” Croft said. “But as a team, we are very young with no seniors so it’s exciting as a coach to know that we have time to build on our team. Shooting was an area of weakness last season and we hope to improve there and feel like we will. Playing over the summer helped get some young guys who don’t have varsity experience ready. Staying in the weight room and in the gym has allowed kids to develop as well.”
The Cardinals will be led by junior forwards Sam Stone (7.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Nolan Fulton (4.6 ppg, 2.6 ppg) and Demarco Gammons (4.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg) as they look to make up for their youth with size.
A big factor for the Cardinals this season will be replacing a multitude of talent that was lost to graduation.
SCHEDULE21 Novi Barnes G Jr.
2 Brayden Pate So.
11 Joe Casyn Cash G So.
13 James Richardson G So.
4 Brajone Dabney G So.
35 Sam Stone F Jr.
12 Nolan Fulton SF Jr.
3 Jonah Watson G Jr.
32 Demarco Gammons F Jr.
15 Owen Webb G Fr.
5 Braden Morris G So.
