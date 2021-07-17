Dustin Troy Fox, 31, of Princeton, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Dustin was born on Sept. 5, 1989, in Crittenden County to his late father, Troy Douglas Fox, and mother, Janie “Sam” Johnson Jones. He was a hard worker, always providing for his family and worked two jobs as a coal miner at Riverview in Union County and a mechanic at Time Well Drainage Products in Providence. He loved to go fast and raced ATVs and quads for years and loved dirt bikes, boats, and being out on the water any chance he had. He also loved playing poker almost every weekend and coached his son’s baseball team. He was the best dad and did everything for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Haley Brooke Snead Fox; mother, Janie “Sam” (Brad) Johnson Jones of Marion; daughters, Tori Conger and Miley Snead; sons, Grayson, Bentley, and Brody Fox; sisters, Brittany (Aaron) Harris Day of Marion and Kenyan Fox of Marshall County; brother, Kollin Fox of Marshall County; maternal grandparents, J.C. Johnson of Marion and Hilda Driver of Marion; one niece and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Douglas Fox, and paternal grandparents, Doug and Donna Fox.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 16, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Dustin’s uncle, Rev. Wayne Hatfield officiated. Burial followed in Mapleview Cemetery in Marion.
Charitable donations may be made in Dustin’s memory to support his family by mailing a check to The Dustin Troy Fox Account, Planters Bank, 208 N. Jefferson Street, Princeton, KY 42445.
