Doyle “D.J.” Ray Thomas, II, 36, of Mayfield, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He formerly attended Cuba Church of Christ.
He is survived by his parents, Doyle and Michelle Thomas of Exeter, California; one son, Justin Thomas of Visalia, California; three brothers, Ben Thomas of Bakersfield, California, Josh Myers of Farmersville, California, and Alex Gordon of Shawnee, Oklahoma; and two sisters, Dannette Thomas of Water Valley and Katrina Myers of Porterville, California.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
