A major deployment of upland hunters into the fields can be expected across Kentucky Friday with the traditional Sept. 1 opening day of the annual mourning dove hunting season.
The way the calendar falls this year, a Friday opening day immediately preceding an opening weekend should produce an active three days burst of dove hunting. Those heavy traffic days kick off a season that runs through three segments, Sept. 1-Oct. 26, Nov. 23-Dec. 3 and Dec. 23-Jan. 14.
Despite the lengthy course of the season, the heaviest hunting pressure typically comes in the early days of the season. Opening day and the first couple of weekends always draw far more hunting participation than the latter days of the first segment. After that, the second and third segments of the season are neglected by all but a relative few wingshooters.
Many hunters move on to other season as they open. Then too, the “opening day phenomenon” is major with dove hunting, especially since it is a social event at numerous organized shoots. Some less dedicated hunters will attend an opening day shoot or perhaps one on the first weekend and never go again during the 90 days of hunting allowed.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife harvest records show that 80% of doves are taken within the first weekend of the season. Managers say there are plenty of doves left after that to occupy hunters and to support the remainder of the long season, but most hunters merely opt for only early season hunting.
It is true that dove hunting gets more difficult after the earliest days of the season. Managers say, however, that it is doves reacting to hunting pressure that reduces the number of doves seen in feeding fields. And later season doves certainly react more warily to the sight of hunters than they do over the first few days.
Hunters will operate under familiar regulations again this dove season. The daily bag limit will again be 15 mourning doves. The possession limit after three or more days of hunting will be 45.
Shooting hours, like in previous season, will differ somewhat depending on whether one is hunting private of public land and when.
On opening day, regardless of where one hunts, shooting hours begin at 11 a.m. and end at sunset.
Beginning Sept. 2, on private land, shooting can begin at 30 minutes before sunset. These hours continue through the remainder of the three-segment season.
Yet, on public land like all state wildlife management areas open to dove hunting, the 11 a.m.-sunset shooting hours are in force throughout the first season segment, Sept. 1-Oct 26. Public land hunting only shifts to early-starting shooting hours, 30 minutes before sunrise, during the second and third season segments.
To be a legal hunter, one must have an appropriate current hunting license (unless exempted) and a Kentucky migratory bird permit. In addition, each person hunting migratory birds like doves must first have completed a HIP (Harvest Information Program) survey. To take and take the brief survey, go to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov, and click on the My Profile tab.
- Beginning quietly Saturday with far less bustle than the dove season’s opening day is the archery hunting season for deer and wild turkey.
A marathon hunting stretch, the archery season runs continuously from the first Saturday in September through the Monday of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday in February. This year, that is Sept. 2-Jan. 15.
Contrary to how hunters treat the mourning dove season, archery hunting is most certainly not at its peak of popularity right at the start. Indeed, the heat of late summer can be both a detriment to bowhunters and the movement of deer, which by far are the primary interest of the archery season.
Saturday may be the first chance of the 2023-24 hunting year to pursue whitetails by any means, but some bowhunters, perhaps a significant percentage of them, will opt to wait for cooler times when slightly more (camouflaged) clothing can be worn for concealment and protection against tormenting insects.
Other archery hunters are more inclined to put off their sport until the onset of fall-like conditions when buck whitetails are beginning to exhibit the early behaviors that signal the onset of the rut. Increased activity by bucks may be the trigger it takes to activate some.
On the other hand, there are those who may want to hunt as early as possible to open the possibility that they will have an opportunity to take a buck, the antlers of which are still in velvet. This chance typically fades to nothing within the first couple of weeks of the season.
Other hunters may have scouted the feeding habits of particular bucks and want a chance to ambush one before it changes its summer feeding patterns. Still other bowhunters are simply happy to get back to the tree stands and ground blinds again, perhaps with the aim of just taking venison for the freezer if a doe or respectable buck happens by within range.
Archery hunters this season will face familiar, unchanged regulations from recent seasons. Kentucky’s harvest limit for bucks remains a seasonal one. Each hunter may take only a single antlered buck during a hunting year by any or all weaponry or seasons. Meanwhile, there is no limit on the number of antlerless deer that can by taken in Zone 12 counties, which include all those of far western Kentucky.
The basic deer permit allows the taking of four deer, only one of which may be an antlered buck, of course. Two more deer may be taken after purchase of an additional deer permit, and the number of additional deer permits one may buy is unlimited. The only harvest restriction remains a maximum of one buck by any or all weapons during any or all weapon-based season.
There are changes in regulations for taking wild turkeys during the archery season as well as in shotgun and crossbow seasons this fall. A reduction in the fall turkey harvest limit addresses concerns of hunters regarding fewer turkey sightings and encounters in recent years.
The limit for fall turkeys is now two legal birds. Hunters may take one turkey with a beard of three inches or longer and a bird with no visible beard or one with a beard shorter than three inches. In effect, the new limit (formerly four birds) now allows one mature gobbler and one that may either be an immature (jake) gobbler or a hen. Gone is the option of taking more than one hen.
In addition, fall hunters cannot take a turkey within 600 feet (200 yards) of a baited site or a site that was baited within the past 30 days.
- Another hunting season opening with the start of September may sneak up on western Kentucky waterfowlers this year: an early Canada goose season that is even earlier.
September Canada goose hunting, a season for the harvest of non-migratory, resident honkers, this year is broken into two zones. The eastern zone, roughly the eastern half of Kentucky counties, again runs Sept. 16-30. However, the season for the western zone, which covers all far western counties and more, is Sept. 1-15.
This earlier start for homebody Canada goose hunting means it begins Friday, sharing opening day with Kentucky’s mourning dove hunting season. Inasmuch as dove hunting is one of the most popular draws on the hunting calendar, while September goose hunting is little heeded by most waterfowlers, chances are dove pursuits will greatly overshadow the summer honker quests.
For those who do target resident geese in September, the daily harvest limit is five.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
