Donna Fay Land, 78, of Brookport, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Donna loved her family, her church, and her church family. She loved to garden, loved her flowerbeds, and loved to feed the many hummingbirds that showed up at her house every year.
She is survived by her husband, Dickie Land; three daughters, Shelly Thompson (Lynn), Sherry Thompson (Charles), and Rachael Little (Terry); a brother, Carl Pearcy; also, a special daughter, Debbie Owens; four grandsons, Brandon Land, Daniel Little, Cameron Caraker, and Chad Caraker; two granddaughters, Sydney Bain and Taylor Sullivan; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Edward Ray Pearcy Sr.; mom, Dorothy Reineking; stepdad, Bobbie Reineking; brothers, Edward Ray Pearcy Jr., Louis Pearcy, and an infant brother; sister, Rosalee Pearcy; and grandson, Eric Joel Caraker.
The family would like to take this time to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Patel and Mallory Wittig and the rest of their staff and the staff of Massac Memorial Hospital for the years of the wonderful care they gave her. Also, to Mercy Health Hospice for the kindness and compassion they’ve given and mostly to our special hospice angel Debra Gray for the love she showed to Mom while she cared for her during her final months and days.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Rev. David Siere officiating. Burial will follow in the Hamletsburg Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Brandon Land, Daniel Little, Cameron Caraker, Chad Caraker, Charles Thompson, and Lynn Thompson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.