Susan Campbell was on her way to complete vision loss at age 39.
“I was told that at that time, there was no cure for what I had and that my eyes would continue to deteriorate until eventually, I had to have (new) corneas,” said Campbell, a cornea donee.
Usually discoverable in someone’s 50s, Campbell’s Fuchs’ endothelial dystrophy prognosis came at 39.
In 2015, Campbell received two corneas in May and July. Her donors were men.
Dr. Daniel Talley of Princeton was Campbell’s first eye doctor. She went on to see doctors in Paducah, and eventually was treated in Louisville.
Campbell retired in 2013 after working as the Lifestyle editor for the Times Leader newspaper for 45 years.
According to Donatelife.net, in 2020, more than 100,000 people were waiting for lifesaving organ transplants and more than 66,000 corneas were provided for sight-restoring transplants.
One human donor can save up to eight lives by donating one organ, restore two peoples’ vision with an eye donation, and up 75 people’s lives can be healed with a tissue donation.
According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, “Fuchs’ endothelial dystrophy is a non-inflammatory, sporadic or autosomal dominant, dystrophy involving the endothelial layer of the cornea. With Fuchs’ dystrophy, the cornea begins to swell causing glare, halo, and reduced visual acuity. The damage to the cornea in Fuchs’ endothelial dystrophy can be so severe as to cause corneal blindness.”
Some 95% of Fuchs’ endothelial dystrophy patients are white women, according to Campbell, who received two cornea transplantations.
Dr. Douglas Payne and Dr. Barbara Bowers treated her for as long as local resources could provide for; they referred her to Medical Center East at the University of Louisville, where she would undergo two cornea transplantations.
Dr. Ali Haider performed both of her cornea procedures. Campbell waited less than a month for both cornea donations.
It was a three-person operation. “It seemed like it took a lifetime, but that’s because I was so scared,” Campbell said.
While Campbell waited on the donee list, her neighbors supported her day-to-day routines. Campbell was no longer legally able to drive — in Kentucky, a driver must possess at least 40/20 vision in one eye.
Fortunately, her neighbors were kind enough to offer her rides to the store or they went shopping for her.
Campbell developed cataracts five years before her cornea transplantation, damaging her eyes even further. Bowers removed cataracts five years before her cornea transplantations.
No complications came from the surgeries; her vision improved as a result. She has 35/20 in one eye and 40/20 in the other. “They did improve considerably, from 70/20 and 50/20,” Campbell said.
Three to five years is the waiting period for deceased kidney donations, and more than 1,700 children were saved by organ donors in 2020, according to donatelife.net.
Campbell is driving legally, and she is working again, at the Maintenance Department at Kentucky State Penitentiary. She is also a registered organ donor in the state of Kentucky.
“I am ever so grateful to the people who donated the corneas,” Campbell said. “I am so thankful for his (Dr. Haider) skills because, without them, I would be totally blind now.”
Campbell is proud to celebrate National Donate life Month in April, because without the kindness of a stranger, her life would not be as complete.
