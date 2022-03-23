Donald Neil Halsema, 70, formerly of Eddyville, passed away in Indianapolis, Indiana, with his family by his side.
“Donny” had served in store management and staff development with Qwik Trip of Kansas City, Kansas, for much of his life before settling in Eddyville to work in independent landscaping and home management, and also with Travis Lawncare.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Halsema; his wife, Shirley Halsema; stepsons, Steven and Michael Ingersoll; sisters, Kim Crews (Jim), Peggy Reinhardt (Kenn), Jane Broshous; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Halsema; and his sister, Debbie Prochnow (Jerry).
Memorials can be made to JACOB’s Village of Evansville, Indiana, for which Donald gave of his time and energy and highly valued.
A private family celebration of life is planned for this summer.
