Donald Ray Milliken, 71, of Mayfield, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a retired employee of Wheeler McClain Ford and Progress Rail. He was also the retired owner of Milliken’s Detail Shop.
Mr. Milliken is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rose Walker Milliken; two sons, Brian Milliken and Tim Blalock, both of Mayfield; two daughters, Djana Milliken of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lisa Willie of Mayfield; two sisters, Ann Milliken Kendall of Chicago, Illinois and Donna Fay Milliken Taylor of Plainsville, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Kyle Milliken and Ty “Koot” Sherrill; three grandsons; two brothers; and one sister. His parents were Elton and Lanetta McGee Milliken.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Verlin Clark will officiate. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Friends may call 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to NubAbility Athletics Foundation, 221 E. Main St., DuQuoin, IL 62832.
