The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that two Houston, Texas, men were sentenced this week to federal prison in connection to a theft from a Paducah ATM.
The DOJ news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird made the announcement.
The news release said that, according to court documents, Otis J. Gibson, 24, was sentenced to 38 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on bank larceny and interstate transportation of stolen funds.
Eric J. Rhodes, 25, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, on bank larceny and interstate transportation of stolen funds, according to the DOJ.
The news release said that on June 10, 2020, Gibson, Rhodes and unnamed co-conspirators stole cash from a stand-alone ATM located on Highway 60 near the Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah. The news release said the group used a stolen truck, chain and pry bars to break open the ATM. Over $150,000 was stolen from the machine, and they then traveled across state lines with the stolen cash, according to the DOJ.
There is no parole in the federal system.
The news release said Gibson was also indicted by a federal grand jury in Missouri in connection to a Jan. 9, 2020, ATM theft in St. Louis. That indictment was transferred to the Western District of Kentucky. He was also sentenced Thursday to a concurrent prison sentence on bank larceny charged in the Missouri indictment.
The DOJ said Gibson and Rhodes were ordered to pay $158,127 in restitution for bank larceny in Paducah, and that Gibson was ordered to pay an additional $98,748 for bank larceny in St. Louis.
The FBI and the Paducah police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond McGee, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case, according to the DOJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.