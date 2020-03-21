Now that the calendar says it’s spring, people might expect to start seeing mole activity in their lawns again.
My varmints — and maybe yours, too — were busy tearing up the yard for most of the winter.
Those critters that burrow around in our yards are eastern moles. They are not hibernators and certainly they are not migratory. Therefore, if you’ve got spring and summer moles, you’ve had them through the winter, too.
The deal with moles is during the cold season, they typically don’t operate in shallow soil where freezing conditions grow inhospitable to them and, this is critical, to the worms, grubs and larvae on which they feed.
When the top layer of soil freezes, moles can’t tunnel through it. But there’s not even a reason to tunnel just under the grass line when the invertebrates that wriggle around there have gone deep to escape a temporarily icy environment.
Mostly, during the winter, moles simply operate deeper in the ground where we can’t see the results of their feeding forays.
This past winter, with few periods of freezing temperatures, the season never really put moles down. Freezing conditions were rarely more than temporary and the ground just under the surface most of the time remained operational for both moles’ prey and the moles themselves.
No matter that moles are usually nearby all year, many people have never seen one because of the rarity of their emergences above the surface.
The eastern mole that you may or may not ever perceive is a slate gray mammal of about 6-8 inches in length plus a tiny tail that adds another inch or so. It has a bare, pinkish snout that’s pig-like but a little more pointy.
A trophy class eastern mole weighs about 5 ounces. Most are a good bit smaller.
The face is largely featureless, but the mole has eyes hidden beneath the short fur. Obscured eyes are no major loss, however, because they are barely functional, serving only to discern between daylight and darkness. (The mole operates mostly in total darkness, getting by nicely with acute senses of hearing, smell and touch.)
Most striking in the mole’s appearance is its oversized, pink front feet that are this subterranean varmint’s digging tools. The mole is made for tunneling its way around.
Moles are solitary critters and they have a small home range. If you’ve got one living in your yard, there’s a good chance that yard is its whole world. Unless he’s situated near the property line, it might never stray from that yard unless the food supply (again, invertebrates) runs short.
The signs of mole digging often suggest more animals, but the reality is that moles tend not to concentrate. All that tunneling usually is the work of a sole animal.
Studies show that most of the year, a typical mole population might be as little as 1-2 per acre of land. A relative crowd of 3-5 moles per acre is considered a heavy population which might occur somewhere that the pickings for worms and grubs are especially good.
Those moles are eager eaters. Digging in the dirt apparently uses up lots of energy, and the moles (related to shrews) have a high metabolism. They are known to eat 50% or more of their body weight in invertebrates daily.
That helps keep insects in check, but foraging moles rub lawn keepers the wrong way.
A mole’s home base is usually a quart-sized cavity excavated about a foot and a half deep in the ground. Extending out are usually multiple lateral tunnels. From these the mole digs upturned exits that lead up near the surface, the feeding grounds.
The mole moves up just under the turf line and digs feeding tunnels. These push up the grass right above in winding, humped mounds, the thing that riles homeowners and lawn tenders. Some of these shallow runs are used repeatedly as travel lanes, but others are one-time routes made for singular feeding forays.
There’s also the so-called molehill. That’s a mound of loose dirt pushed out of a vertical shaft dug to the surface. The mole must do something with the soil that it removes to create its den and permanent deep runs, and this molehill deposit on the surface is it.
Moles may have been on the surface more than usual lately. It has been mating season, and males sometimes go topside to move more quickly to search out neighboring lady moles. At present, it’s becoming nesting season for those females that were found.
Late March through May, mama moles give birth to their annual litters of 3-5 youngsters. For about a month, the mole population in a spot goes up, but after that the juvenile moles leave the maternal nests and scatter for solo lives.
Regarding moles, what people care most about is how to get rid of them. Wildlife experts say folksy remedies about which you hear usually are ineffective if not downright ludicrous. By far the most effective removal method is mechanical trapping, say authorities.
Biologists note, however, that one significant source of mole mortality is drowning from flooding and excessive groundwater from heavy rains. This record rainy year so far might have a silver lining by washing away some mole problems.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.