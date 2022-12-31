METROPOLIS, Ill. — They knew the man was in distress, but how much was a surprise to them. Luckily, through their quick reactions, they were able to save him.
Massac County Deputy Summer Dixon and Illinois Department of Transportation construction technician Steve Miller were recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police on Thursday, Dec. 8, for those quick actions in May.
•••
Miller spent most of his spring and summer on I-24. As an IDOT construction technician, his job is to supervise projects and make sure they are being done to compliance. It was mid-afternoon on May 23 when the incident happened.
Miller, of Carterville, and the contractor were on the overpass around mile marker 31 in Massac County where half the bridge was closed for restoration. Traffic was using the passing lane, while the driving lane was closed. It was here they saw the man walking up.
“He came up to us, let us know he was dehydrated, not well and needed assistance,” Miller recalled. “The contractor said, ‘You probably need to call 911.’ I remembered I had some water in my truck. He literally opened the bottle and poured it over his head. I thought it was odd. We were all watching him, making sure he wasn’t walking into traffic or stumbling.”
Shortly after, the contractor needed to go to another portion of the construction job and asked Miller to watch the man.
“The guy came up with his phone. It was emergency service. He didn’t know where he was at all,” Miller continued. “I identified myself and said he was on a bridge around mile marker 31 and to look for an IDOT truck and two people and to please help.”
That call was to Massac County dispatch and the report of a male subject on the interstate who seemed to be distressed was answered by Dixon.
“We weren’t really sure what the issue was, but an IDOT worker requested an ambulance. All he could get from he guy was he needed an ambulance, but he was unsure why,” she said.
Miller began talking to the man and learned he was from Alabama, had been traveling for work, got out of his friend’s vehicle and just started walking. As they talked, the man said his wife was expecting their first child.
“He was pacing. You could tell he wasn’t right,” Miller said.
By the time Dixon pulled up, Miller had gotten the man to sit down. He went to fill her in on the situation — that the man was from out of town, had taken some illegal substances and was needing to get checked out.
“She started to engage him. He was off, on and on the phone with his wife. He’d put his phone down, then pick it up,” Miller said.
As Dixon made her initial contact, the man “seemed very nervous, very distraught; however, nothing he said or did made it seem like he was intending on harming himself in any kind of way. I told him I was going to hang out with him until we got help there and that was it,” she said.
Miller “kinda stayed away because I figured she (Dixon) was in good shape. I wanted to make sure he wasn’t going to run out in traffic. He seemed a little distraught or agitated or something, and, before you knew it, he had his phone and slung it onto the ground and leaned over (the railing).”
Dixon said the longer they stood waiting for the ambulance, “the more agitated and the more nervous he got. He stayed on the phone, but definitely didn’t want to be close to either one of us. He started inching his way away from us against the railing. But he still didn’t say or do anything that made me think he might jump.”
•••
However, Dixon “got a feeling, and I didn’t want him near the rail,” she said. “As soon as I started mentioning he was too close to the rail and asked him to step off of it, he went feet over head, right over the edge of the rail. And before we knew it, we were hanging onto him by a leg.”
Miller said as the man leaned back, “Summer was right there. She had a hold of him. I just saw him and thought ‘No.’ ”
Miller also grabbed the man’s leg, and the man was suspended over the overpass for approximately 30 seconds.
Fortunately, they were able to hang on, but “we only had him by one leg. At the same time, he was trying to use his other leg to forcefully push off the edge of the bridge to try to get us to drop him,” Dixon said. “We were trying to talk to him the whole time — you don’t want to do this, just help us, just help us.”
From being able to talk to the man earlier, Miller observed that “he’d obviously made a few bad choices. He was an expecting father and didn’t know what he was going to have, it was that early in the pregnancy. I said, ‘Man, I know you’re having a bad time. We’ve all had those moments and it gets better. You don’t want this.’ ”
Dixon said the man “struggled for quite some time. He ended up giving Mr. Miller his hand, and we were finally able to pull him back over to safety.”
“He had a moment where he came out of whatever was going on,” Miller said. “He reached his hand up, we were able to grab him and pull him back up. I just bear hugged him.”
Shortly after, EMS personnel arrived and took him to the hospital for observation. Neither Miller nor Dixon know what happened to him afterward.
•••
Dixon explained that “anytime anything is on the interstate like that, we always go just to make sure he doesn’t run into traffic or there’s not a hazard for the EMS crew when they get there. We’re there really just to maintain safety for everybody involved.”
But on that May day, Dixon was on shift alone, “so I was a little nervous hanging onto the guy because I knew nobody else was coming. I’m really glad Mr. Miller stuck around. It would’ve been a totally different outcome had he not been there. He was just as quick as I was to grab on. We both committed, and we were there. I want to stress how important it is that his presence was there. That would not have happened if I was alone.”
Dixon has been with the Massac County Sheriff’s Office for 7 1/2 years and has been a deputy for five years.
“Doing this job, you get in autopilot real quick when things are stressful,” she said.
But that May day “was so unreal. While we were holding onto him, I knew we couldn’t let go — obviously, nobody, other than the ambulance crew, was coming. And it was going to take them a while to get there with the construction that was going on. I don’t remember thinking what I was going to say or predetermining what I was going to tell this guy. Once we were all there, there was no letting go, and it was grabbing at straws trying to do anything to get him back over. You’re talking to them, trying to see if something will click with them, but you’re also trying to talk your way through it — don’t pay attention to what’s happening, just get through it.”
•••
Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor put out Dixon’s body cam video of the incident, and it was recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the FOP recognized Dixon and Miller for their actions. Among those attending were Dixon’s husband, Mason Dixon; her parents, Frankie and Marlene Clapp; and her sister, Lindsay Tate; Miller’s boss, IDOT engineer Doug Helfrich; and Illinois FOP Labor Council attorney Robert G. Jones.
Illinois FOP Labor Council trustees vice chair Jerry Lieb and state lodge president Chris Southwood presented Dixon the Lifesaving Award on behalf of the FOP’s board of trustees.
“It’s an honor,” Dixon said of the award. “It’s a privilege. It’s my job, but it’s also really cool to be recognized.”
The award read: “Deputy Dixon faced a despondent subject threatening to commit suicide by jumping off an overpass onto a highway. The subject then jumped over the railing, and with quick response, Deputy Dixon caught the subject by the leg. IDOT worker Steve Miller quickly assisted Deputy Dixon, pulling the subject back over the rail, saving his life. Deputy Dixon’s response, sacrifice of courage and actions brings honor to law enforcement and the Massac County Sheriff’s Office.”
“I’m proud of what she did and all that she’s done since her start at the sheriff’s office out of high school,” Kaylor said of Dixon.
Lieb then called Miller up.
“The state lodge created a new award, the Back the Blue Award, the highest honor a civilian can receive for assisting a law enforcement officer, of which you are the second recipient ever,” Lieb said, as he presented Miller the award, which read “Back the Blue Award is presented to Steve Miller for providing assistance to a police officer and saving a life.”
“I wasn’t expecting this,” Miller said. “It’s not necessary at all.”
Dixon disagreed.
“It’s really cool to see Mr. Miller getting recognized,” she said. “We’re used to dealing with these kinds of situations; obviously, this was way more unique than normal.”
Miller said the experience has “been eye-opening for me” to what law enforcement encounters — “how quick reactions are in moments like that. Having that moment — realizing you don’t get much time to react or think.”
Lieb noted that what neither Miller nor Dixon “talked about was the depth of the situation. He very easily could’ve pulled one or both of you over,” he said. “You guys put yourself at risk to save that guy. Many overlook what our officers, and sometimes our citizens, do to help people like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.