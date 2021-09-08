Dennis Earl Jetton, Sr., 69, of Sedalia, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at his home.
He was of the Christian faith, a retired Florida State Police detective, and a US Army veteran.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 19 years, Stacy E. Jetton; one son, Dennis Earl Jetton, Jr. of Sedalia; four brothers, David Vaughn of Paris, Tennessee, Darrell Vaughn of Paris, Tennessee, Danny Vaughn of Paris, Tennessee and Kellen Miller of Belvidere, Illinois; two sisters, Debra DuBois and Dorretta Vaughn both of Las Vegas, Nevada; two grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jason D. Jetton; four brothers; his father, Earl Usher Jetton; his mother, Laura Ann Lee Vaughn; and his step-father, Bobby D. Vaughn.
Services were held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Ralph French and Rev. Robert French will officiate. Interment will follow at Burnett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1:00 — 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
