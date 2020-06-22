WICKLIFFE — Deneise Parham Cooper, 71, died at her home in Wickliffe Sunday morning, June 21, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dick Cooper of Wickliffe; three sons, Todd Cooper (Marla) of Barlow, Michael Cooper (Jill) of Kevil, and Will Cooper of Wickliffe; one daughter, Laura (Jason) Cochran Of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one brother, Dale Parham (Frankie) of Paducah; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five step-great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Gladys Parham.
Deneise was a member of First Baptist Church of Wickliffe. For 26 years worked as a nurse at Western Baptist Hospital. She loved to serve others and did so in a very humble way. Never requiring any credit for what she did for others. Deneise loved her family and sacrificed for them always.
Memorial Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with the Rev. Butch Latta officiating.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 — 7 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of Wickliffe, 411 Tennessee St., Wickliffe, KY 42087.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to morrowfuneral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.