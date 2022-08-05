ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter’s return to St. Louis.
Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead.
The Cardinals erased that in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O’Nell worked a two-out walk on a full count.
DeJong, playing his sixth game since being recalled from Triple-A, doubled to right against All-Star Clay Holmes (5-3) to score both runners.
Andre Pallente (5-4) threw four scoreless innings in relief. He gave up three hits with two strikeouts.
Ryan Helsley earned his 10th save by pitching the ninth. He retired Carpenter on a groundout to end the game on a close play at first.
The Cardinals, who had just four hits in the game, have won five straight. St. Louis extended its home winning streak to six games.
New York starter Nestor Cortes threw 51/3 innings before being lifted after a walk. Cortes, who pitched in the All-Star Game last month, allowed one hit and two runs. He walked four with four strikeouts.
Judge scored his second run in the fifth, giving New York a 3-1 lead. He led off with a single to chase starter Dakota Hudson, who gave up seven hits.
After stealing second and advancing on a groundout, he was knocked in on a single by Gleyber Torres.
Donaldson drove in New York’s first two runs. His one-out single in the third drove in Judge, who led off with a single and went to third on Carpenter’s second single. Donaldson doubled home DJ LeMahieu with two outs in the first inning.
Yadier Molina singled up the middle with two outs, scoring Arenado from second to tie the game 1-1 in the second.
The Cardinals closed to 3-2 with a run in the sixth when O’Neill hit a two-out single to right off Albert Abreu and drive in Goldschmidt.
WELCOME BACK
Carpenter, a three-time All-Star with the Cardinals, received a 45-second ovation before his first at-bat. He tipped his cap to the fans and then to the Cardinals’ dugout. Carpenter batted .262 with 155 homers and 576 RBIs with St. Louis from 2011-21.
“You could make a case they’re the New York Yankees of the National League,” Carpenter said in a pregame news conference about the Cardinals. “Combine that with just the history of the organization and what it means to put on that jersey, well, it’s a pretty cool place.”
PACKING THEM IN
The crowd of 46,940 at the game was the largest this season. It also was the 11th sellout for St. Louis.
