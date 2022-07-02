JOPPA, Ill. — After much discussion by the community, the faculty and the board members and having two motions at its meeting Monday, June 27, the Joppa-Maple Grove School Board voted 4-3 to approve a resolution authorizing annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District No. 38 to Massac Unit District No. 1.
Voting for the annexation petition were board president Danny Burnett, vice president Denise Meyer, secretary Rachel Henson and Corey Willenborg.
Against the annexation authorization were Kevin Castleman, Chris McGinness and Peggy McNeill.
Approximately 90 J-MG faculty members and Joppa residents were present for the 2 ½-hour meeting that began with a 15-minute special called meeting by Castleman, McGinness and McNeill that, according to the agenda, was “to discuss the formation of a committee made of school board members, faculty and members of the community to analyze all feasibility studies” and also “to discuss the possibility of moving Maple Grove Elementary into (the) Joppa Junior/Senior High School” building.
During the public comment portion of the special called meeting, Castleman stated he was “taken back” when he received the regular board meeting agenda on Friday, June 24, seeing “a decision had already been made for what to put on the agenda for the feasibility study.” He requested the formation of a committee “to analyze all three studies the State of Illinois paid to do and all of us voted for and to come back to the board with different options on what we can do.”
He asked superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman and principal Hunter Kreuter, “Would you feel more comfortable looking as a group at all the information to give us options? Wouldn’t you think that would be a better and more responsible approach?”
Artman and Kreuter agreed, adding they have additional questions raised from the studies.
“I definitely am in agreement with hearing what our community has to say,” Artman said. “I think the feasibility studies provided us with a lot of information, a lot of hard factual data, but also some more questions that need to be answered. I think it’s always a good idea to hear what our voters have to say and, by all means, do what’s best for our students and our community.”
Kreuter said he wants to know what will happen to J-MG’s teachers if deactivation or annexation are chosen; how will the curriculum change; and how will the curriculum change be for the students.
Castleman said he circulated a petition on Sunday, June 26, and within 24 hours received 148 signatures from those disagreeing with the annexation of the district and “demand(ing) the board look for other ways to improve the school before taking the permanent solution of annexation.”
“I hope you guys are listening to the people who voted for you, the faculty, the people who are educated to lead this school,” he said.
Castleman made a motion, with McGinness seconding, to form the committee. Burnett noted there was no action, other than discussion, listed on the special called meeting’s agenda.
“There should be,” Castleman responded. “That’s what I requested — was putting it on as an action item.”
Burnett called the school’s district’s attorney Barney Mundorf, placing him on speaker phone. Mundorf confirmed that because the agenda “only indicates discussion, it doesn’t have any language about ‘consider approving,’ my opinion is it can be discussed but there would not be able to be any action. There’s nothing that alerts the public there would be action involved,” he said. However, Mundorf noted, the board president could form a committee. Burnett agreed a committee could be formed. “If people want to form a committee, I’d be more than happy to work with them,” Burnett said.
Artman said those interested in serving on the committee should submit their request, including their name, phone numbers and email, to her by dropping it off at JHS or via email to vartman@joppa38.com by Friday, July 8.
When the board’s regular meeting began 15 minutes later, 14 people over the course of 50 minutes provided public comment — all but two against the annexation.
Later in the meeting, many in the audience voiced the choice of what to do had been taken away from them by presenting just annexation. Others asked if the students had been asked what they want. Almost all present wanted to know why Massac Unit 1 was chosen and why right now. Burnett was the first to speak during the public comment, explaining he had the item put on the agenda.
“Historically in this school district, they do research, study and it dies as soon as it’s done. Nothing gets put forth to the people,” he said.
“The only reason I did that is the community has small groups, a lot of groups don’t speak their minds. You put this to a referendum, to a ballot, everybody in the community has the right to speak. That takes it off the board, puts it on the community for what they think’s best, based on all the information we received. … Based off the studies I heard, annexation with Massac was the best option in my opinion. It’s on my shoulders. Doing nothing’s wrong, in my opinion. Doing that might be wrong in other people’s opinion. I guess that’s the way it is. I apologize if I hurt anybody’s feelings.”
Several addressed the school board on past comments made during meetings where “every one of you has said, ‘We’re not looking to close the school, we’re just looking at what the numbers are, what our options are,’ ” said Beatrice Gordon. “Now it’s our turn to have options. We all heard in those studies that our school is financially sound right now and this is something that may not occur in three to five years. And you weren’t going to have a meeting and invite the public for their comments to see which one they might favor. You just take it upon yourself to do Massac. That’s very wrong.”
Sam Castleman noted discussions of consolidating Metropolis, Brookport and Joppa school districts date back to the 1960s. He served on the J-MG board for 12 years and during that tenure in 1979-80 “the last push” to consolidate the three was made. Through that referendum, Metropolis and Brookport formed Massac Unit 1 and Massac County High School was built.
“That last consolidation attempt didn’t make it (in Joppa) because we had a good board and a good community backing us,” Sam Castleman said. “I understand we have sufficient money for three to five years. There are a lot of unknowns and I don’t think we need to jump into anything instantly. Shawnee High School and Galatia have been offered state money with the closing of their power plants; that’s something else to think about. … Your first obligation is to the public — which is the students. They are your No. 1 obligation.”
Castleman also spoke during the regular meeting’s public comment portion.
“Right now, the district is doing fine (financially). There is no reason we need to rush to an instant decision because Danny or anyone else wants to,” he said. “Decisions like this shouldn’t be made instantly. You have to think about things before you do this. This is what you’re elected to do. We have to make the decision for all the people.”
Michael Schmidt, a 2007 JHS gradate and current Century Elementary School assistant principal, commented on the many “if you don’t like it, then leave” statements he’s heard or read on Facebook. “As an educator, it bothers me,” he said. “Who in our society has an easier way of leaving? People with means. Not everybody can pack up and leave.”
Schmidt, a former teacher, used the analogy of the Titanic.
“When the Titanic first hit the iceberg, there were the crew and the passengers — no third party to tell them what was going on. The lifeboats could hold 65 people. The first few had 12 to 28 because they felt safer on the Titanic. But the last lifeboats had 70 to 80 people. As time went on and as information changed, perspective and severity changed,” he said. “We’re not talking life or death here, but it’s very difficult when you are immersed in something to be a fair judge. Our district had three studies done with three separate districts that all show something has to be done for our students. It might not sound like the right thing right now, but one of those options might be the right thing.”
One audience member asked Joppa Village president Sue Sandusky, who was present, the effect of the closure of J-MG on the village.
“It will devastate us,” Sandusky answered. “We will have no recognition at all here. We need to keep our school. Our village has gone down the last few years. Population’s gone down. Our school is part of our village.”
Board member Kevin Castleman questioned Burnett about getting annexation on the ballot, but also being favorable to having a committee look at options. “We’re still on that track?” Castleman asked.
“I think we ought to form a committee, but we still have a motion to be on the ballot as well,” Burnett said. “We’ll still have the committee and have other options.”
When the time came to vote on the annexation, McGinness made a motion, with Castleman seconding, to table the item. McGinness stated his reason to table was to hear more information from the committee. Castleman’s reason was based on “everyone else’s recommendation to get more information to see what direction we want to go.”
Willenborg asked what other information they are seeking.
“We haven’t had a chance to discuss this thing,” McGinness said.
“We paid to have these feasibility studies done, and we’re not even looking at them,” McNeill stated, adding that most of the community “don’t even know what’s on the feasibility studies. They need the information. It may go your way in March or April, but the community needs to know.”
Castleman suggested a quick survey of the faculty and administration to see what additional information they need.
“This discussion’s been going on for a year,” Willenborg said.
“EEI has not shut down yet,” McGinness said. “We’ve got $5 million sitting in front of us right now. It’s not like we have to do this overnight. We have plenty of time to stop and make these decisions.”
Burnett brought up three years ago when EEI first announced its closure. “It was discussed then establishing a committee. That fell off and died, real quick. Why didn’t we continue with it then, until I bring up this?”
“Because we have a feasibility study with a lot of information,” Castleman answered.
“According to you, Kevin, we didn’t need a feasibility study,” Burnett responded.
“I didn’t (think we did) because we were in good financial situation right now,” Castleman said. “I think we need to get the information the superintendent, the principal and the faculty want, to at least see if (reorganization is) feasible. That’s what the whole study was about. (The study consultants) also said we have a lot of information we need to spend a lot of time looking at. Your superintendent and principal are telling you they need more information. How can we go against people who’ve spent their life studying this?”
“Because we have an unbiased opinion to tell us something different,” Willenborg answered.
“We’ve not even discussed it as a group, Corey,” Castleman said. “What’s the urgency? You’ve got people’s jobs at stake here. You have the kids’ livelihood at stake. All they’re asking for is more information. There needs to be discussions, not an instant decision.”
The motion to table annexation failed 3-4 with Castleman, McGinness and McNeil in favor of tabling, while Burnett, Meyer, Henson and Willenborg voted against.
Burnett called for a motion to “approve a resolution authorizing annexation proceedings and petition pursuant to School Code Article 7, for annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District No. 38 to Massac Unit District No. 1, both of Massac County, Illinois.”
Meyer made the motion, with Willenborg seconding, to approve the resolution. It passed 4-3 with Burnett, Meyer, Henson and Willenborg in favor, and Castleman, McGinness and McNeill against.
“You all need to resign. You all are a joke,” one audience member said as the vote was occurring.
“You guys are supposed to be representing this district, not Massac, not any other district. This district,” McGinness said as the vote to adjourn was made. “Congratulations. You shut the school down.”
