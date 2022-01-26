David Peevyhouse, 61, of Paducah, died Friday Jan. 21, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He attended Grace Fellowship Church.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy; father, Billy Peevyhouse; sister, Sandy Merrell; three sons, Cody, Shaun and Chris Peevyhouse; two daughters, Candice Greer and Autumn Saunders; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Farmer Peevyhouse.
A family arranged memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Grace Fellowship Church with Kevin Gaunce officiating. Friends may visit with family at 11 a.m. at the church.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is handling arrangements.
