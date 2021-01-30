Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Periods of rain. High 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.