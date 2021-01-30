David Barry Martin, 69, of Princeton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1951, in Caldwell County to his late parents, Paul G. and Sylvia Sue Ladd Martin. He was of the Baptist faith and talked about God and Jesus all the time and loved to chime in singing hymns. Barry enjoyed meeting new people and had a loving, kind spirit to him and could not be tricked into saying a bad word about anyone. He loved taking rides through the countryside, along the lakes, and talking about farming.
He is survived by his brother, Billy Martin of Princeton; three aunts, Betty (Andy) Hernandez of Dawson Springs, Shirley Sisk of Princeton, Dorothy Tanner of California; cousins, Karen Sisk (Paul) Ortt of Princeton, Mitzi (L.C.) Fields of Dawson; Tom Tanner of California; Gaylon (Mark) Hayden of Paducah, Jeff Kilgore of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Laura Baker and husband, Gerry of Caldwell County, Wanda Faith of Princeton.
In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Martin; aunt, Ann Kilgore.
Funeral services were held at Morgan’s Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
