David Allen Workman, 69, of Sedalia, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Mr. Workman is survived by his wife, Glenda Workman; one son, Kevin (Rachael) Workman of Mayfield; one brother, Gerald Workman of Mayfield; and three grandsons, Brent Workman, Darren Workman, and John David Workman.
He was preceded in death by one son, John David Workman; one brother, Robert Glen Workman; two sisters, Alice Jean Harpole and Judy Tucker; and his parents, Corbin David, and Daisy Louise Lewis Workman.
Funeral services for Mr. David Allen Workman will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Bill Mason and Rev. Al Chandler will officiate.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
