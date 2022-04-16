Darrie’ll De’on Travis, 29, of Paducah, passed away at 8:03 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He attended Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Paducah and was formerly employed at J. C. Penney.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Doris Travis.
He is survived by two sons, Darrie’ll Travis, Jr. and Brayon Travis, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; his mother, Shaketha Cleary and step-father, James Cleary; his father, Joe Travis, Sr., all of Paducah; four sisters, Jalicah Burgess of Mayfield, Tamia Travis of Anna, Illinois, Jolesa Travis of Paducah, and Erica Smith of Savannah, Georgia; one brother, Joe Travis, Jr. of Paducah; two step-sisters, Kya Cleary of Paducah and Maya Cleary of Nashville, Tennessee; maternal grandparents, Cassandra Chairs and Ricky Burgess, both of Paducah; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Monday, April 18, 2022, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Anthony Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call on Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All in attendance are required to wear a mask.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
