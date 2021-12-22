Danny Joe Cook, 70, of Water Valley, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was a member of New Home Baptist Church and a self-employed truck driver.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Chrystal Jackson Cook; one son, Charles Allen Cook of Mayfield; one daughter, Chasity Crosslin of Wingo; one sister, Nita Smith of Wingo; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter. His parents were Joe and Sis Williams Cook.
Graveside services will be at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Cuba Community Cemetery. Rev. Howard Copeland will officiate. Interment will follow.
Friends may call 10-11:45 a.m. Thursday at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
