Daniel Ray Sutton, 58, of Henderson, died Thursday, June 15, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Elmer Rollan Sutton and Glorine Annette Bryant Powell.
He is survived by four sisters, Ann Collier of Bowling Green, Martha Manning of Indianapolis, Indiana, Geraldine Stith of Brandenburg, Glenda Sutton of Princeton; four brothers, Thomas Powell of Gracey, Glenn Powell of Hopkinsville, James Powell of Brandenburg, Elmer Sutton of Princeton; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. His parents were Elmer Rollan Sutton and Glorine Annette Bryant Powell
Visitation will be held at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Morgan’s Funeral Home of Princeton is in charge of arrangements.
