WASHINGTON, D.C. — Small group meetings with large scale goals kicked off the first day of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s D.C. Fly-In.
Local elected officials, business owners and other leaders are in Washington, D.C., to seek federal support for projects that affect west Kentucky.
On Wednesday the 66 member delegation divided into six separate groups. They included meetings with the following agencies: U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Americans for the Arts, National Association of REALTORS, U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, Federal Aviation Administration, State Department UNESCO.
Americans for the Arts
The arts and a thriving local economy: It’s a strong bond in the Paducah-McCracken County area. That bond was discussed Wednesday in our nation’s capital during the D.C. Fly-In.
Locally, the arts have a roughly $40 million impact.
Wednesday morning, the D.C. Fly-In focused on small group breakouts. Local 6 sat in on the group that spoke with Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization that focuses on advancing the arts across the United States.
The discussion centered partly on brainstorming different ways to introduce people to the arts outside of the typical venues.
“There’s ways communities are trying to just connect, connect to the people. That’s the heart and soul. That’s the character of Paducah,” said Randy Cohen with Americans for the Arts. “It’s not just going to the theater, but it’s what you do in your home, it’s how you connect in the community for a cultural experience that is unique to Paducah.”
Market House Theatre Executive Director Michael Coachran shared how the arts benefit the community as a whole.
“That leads to tourism. That’s leads to people being engaged in the community. That leads to festivals. That’s leads to jobs,” Coachran said.
It also attracts people to west Kentucky from neighboring cities and states.
The National Endowment for the Arts and Kentucky Arts Council reported that Kentucky’s arts and culture sector was a $6.1 billion industry in 2021, representing 47,171 jobs.
To continue to thrive, a city like Paducah must continue to offer the basics.
“If you want to attract those people from the Nashvilles, from the surrounding areas, to live in Paducah — because you can do that now — they’re not tied to live in Nashville because of their job. You have to offer those things — internet, good schools and things to do, i.e. creative economy,” said Jay Dick with Americans for the Arts.
The results of an updated study to show the economic impact from the arts community nationwide will be released in October. The city of Paducah participated in that analysis.
Federal Aviation Administration
In July of this year the region celebrated the opening of a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport. The project was years in the making and a significant portion of funder came frorm the Federal level. That is why ongoing talks between members of the D.C. Fly-In and the FAA are key.
Airport Authority Board Chair Jay Matheny said Wednesday’s conersation was productive.
“I think we had an excellent meeting with the FAA this moring. We thank them for all the funding they provided for our new terminal project and to sort of bookend that now we’re continuing to look at ways we can furthe rimprove BarkleyRegional Airport,” Matheny said.
Currently, the Paduach Chamber and local governments support $8.5 million in discretionary funding for a runway rehabilitation project, and $3 million in funding to extend an airport security-perimeter road.
“So we’re not only working on building those relationships and continuing to improve on those relationships, but we’re learning about new funding opportunities for Barkley Regional Airport. That’s a big reason that we’re here right now. It’s not only to talk to our elected officials, but also talk to Federal agencies about funding opportunities for projects throughout our region,” Matheny added.
On Wednesday the delegation also met with U.S. Congressman Andy Barr of Kentucky’s 6h District, U.S. Maritime Administration, and U.S. Chamber.
Thursday the group is scheduled to have face-to-face meetings with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and U.S. Congressman James Comer of Kentucky’s 1st District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.