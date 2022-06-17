This fall and winter, Kentucky deer hunting seasons and regular will be largely a rerun of this from 2020-21 — and so will precautions against the possible spread of chronic wasting disease.
Hunters in five far western Kentucky counties (Marshall, Calloway, Graves, Hickman and Fulton) faced extra restrictions when those counties were lumping into a CWD Surveillance Zone after a whitetail doe was identified with CWD in Humphreys County, Tenn. Parts of those five Kentucky counties were within 30 miles of where the infected doe was taken, the nearest finding of CWD to Kentucky borders yet.
CWD is a fatal brain disease to which deer and elks as susceptible, and while the ailment has never been identified in the state, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife managers monitored closely last season to see if the disease could be occurring here. No CWD was found.
Last year and again this year, extra precautions are implemented to head off possible spread of CWD should it occur in the surveillance zone.
Restrictions within the five-county zone include the prohibition of baiting for deer during hunting seasons as well as the prohibition of feeding wildlife with grain or any goodies such as salt or mineral blocks. (Legitimate agricultural practices and planted food plots are allowed as are hanging bird feeders in the yards of residences.)
Within the zone, deer taken during parts of the modern firearms season must be checked in at designated check stations. This year there will be 13 check stations in the zone that will be open and will require deer to be checked in Saturday-Monday, Nov. 12-14 at the opening of the modern gun season, then Saturday and Sunday of the second and third gun season weekends.
A regulation that will affect many successful hunters in the surveillance zone is that no entire deer carcass can be removed from the zone. A whole deer harvested in any of the five counties can be transported only within the zone.
Because CWD is caused by abnormal proteins known as prions that are associated with deer brains, spinal cord material and lymph glands, any deer taken from the surveillance zone must be reduced to meat that has been boned out from the carcass. Antlers can be brought out on cleaned skull caps, but no brain material and certainly no whole heads are allowed.
Any deer taken in the surveillance zone, including archery and crossbow deer outside of gun seasons, must be tagged before being removed from the field. Hunter-made tags should list the hunter’s name, address and phone number, sex of the deer, date and county in which taken, and the Telecheck confirmation number. Thus, Telechecking should be done before moving the carcass.
The KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov, has a wealth of information about CWD. Full details of this season’s regulations will be posted there.
Last year, KDFWR personnel took samples and tested 7,547 deer and 55 elk for CWD statewide. A total of 4,347 deer tested came from the five-county surveillance zone alone. Again, none of those samples showed the presence of CWD.
• • •
The last of Kentucky’s spring hunting seasons, the spring squirrel season, wrapped up Friday at the close of shooting hours.
There were maybe two or three people across the commonwealth who were hunting bushytails yesterday, but maybe not. Getting into seriously overheated weather, the non-traditional late spring season that’s generally conducted in the steamy swelter of the breeze-stifling woods doesn’t draw much participation.
That is the final season for furred or feathered game until the so-called “fall” hunting seasons begin in late summer. First up are familiar critters, the same arboreal rodents that were just on the hunting menu: squirrels.
The traditional squirrel season comes in on the third Thursday of August statewide across Kentucky. It is apt to be just about as sweaty and miserable in the timber at that time, but though popularity of all small game hunting has faded, hunters still maintain a level of fidelity for squirrel hunting during the traditional season. That’s especially regarding early season days before other “fall” seasons compete for attention.
Seasons that begin in late summer often are labeled as fall seasons because their dates extend into or even well beyond autumn. The traditional squirrel season nowadays runs all the way through February, eclipsing parts of all of three seasons.
Kentucky’s spring squirrel season is accurately contained within the spring but without a great deal to spare. The season ended yesterday, while spring itself ends Monday. Sure enough, something else follows. That makes Tuesday the first day of summer.
There are those that worship summer as the premier calendar season, but those of us who long for crisper days ahead appreciate the autumn and the conditions it will bring another three months hence.
For those, in respect to cooler temperatures, lower humidity and the eventual onset of golden foliage, it is well in the distance, but Tuesday arrival of summer is the longest day of the year. That means that as of Wednesday, the days start growing shorter.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
