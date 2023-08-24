COVID-19 cases are rising again, both nationally and locally. Medical experts named a newer coronavirus strain as EG.5 or Eris. It is a descendant of the Omicron variant.
Local family practices are seeing an increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19. A nurse practitioner with Mercy Health — Reidland Family Medicine, Cari Wildharber, said more patients are coming in with COVID-19 this month.
“I would say we are seeing three or four positives a day in our office, and we usually see about 80 patients a day. That’s much different than we were seeing back maybe (in) June and July,” Wildharber said.
Medical experts said EG.5 symptoms start with a sore, itchy throat, then progress to body aches and fever in the first 24 hours. Chest congestion and a cough can develop after the first day of symptoms. Patients reportedly feel better after four days or so.
EG.5 symptoms are mild with experts comparing them to a common cold.
“I would say they are not severe symptoms. This is more like a cold or maybe even low-grade flu symptoms,” Wildharber said.
Experts say patients who test positive are not in immediate danger.
“I have not had anyone in months, probably since January, that’s had to have been hospitalized from COVID,” Wildharber said.
According to numbers released Aug. 17, the Purchase District Health Department had 68 new cases reported for McCracken County between the dates of Aug. 10 and Aug. 16.
It remains important to get tested if someone is experiencing symptoms to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many at-home tests are accessible through pharmacies, and insurance providers will send at-home tests through the mail.
If someone is taking an at-home test, make sure the test is not expired. Medical experts warn that at-home tests won’t be viable if someone stores them incorrectly. A good rule of thumb is to keep COVID-19 tests in a shaded, room-temperature area. Expired and incorrectly stored tests can show a negative result even if the person is positive for COVID-19.
Doctors say if someone continues to have symptoms after a negative COVID-19 test, they should take another or visit their local practitioner. Experts also recommend that positive COVID-19 patients quarantine for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.