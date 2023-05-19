BENTON — The Marshall County Fiscal Court approved a $30.1 million budget 45 days ahead of schedule, a timeline in which Judge\Executive Kevin Spraggs says is normally unprecedented among county governments across the state of Kentucky.
Their largest noted expenses for the 2023-24 fiscal year include: $11.5 million for the General Fund; $4.9 million for the American Rescue Act Plan Fund; $4.7 million for the Sheriff’s Fund; $3.3 million for the Road Fund; $2.7 million for the Jail Fund; and $2 million for the 911 Fund.
Director of the Kentucky Lake Visitors and Convention Bureau Elena Blevins updated the court on the progress of the May Day Music Mashup at Kenlake State Resort Park during Memorial Day weekend. Blevins believes this event, especially during the holiday weekend, will help capitalize on incoming tourists and provide a fun event for locals to attend as well.
Calling it a “kickoff to summer”, Blevins says Friday night’s set will be made up of local talent and include a fireworks show, while Saturday night’s show will be comprised of great entertainers from across the country with headliner Deana Carter.
In the event of inclement weather, there will be two indoor options to relocate if necessary. Tickets will be sold rain or shine on https://visitkylake.com/ or at their office, located at 93 Carroll Road #7165. Friday night tickets are $20; Saturday night tickets are $40; weekend passes are $50; and children’s tickets are $15.
Rachel Stuckey, with the Purchase Area Development District office, spoke with the court, requesting a public hearing during their next meeting. Meant to garner the community’s thoughts surrounding the new regional hazard mitigation plan, the public hearing will provide an opportunity for the community to have a say in funding surrounding natural disasters. A plan must be reviewed and adopted every five years. The court set a public hearing for their June 6 meeting at 10 a.m.
Jeff O’Bryan, chairman of the Jonathan Creek Water Board, and Jimmie Tubbs, treasurer of the Jonathan Creek Water Board, updated the court on the use of monies provided to fund projects within the water district.
The court gave $700,000 in grant funding, and the water district added $100,000. They renovated four miles of water lines throughout their district and installed 8.6 miles of new lines for those needing water. This allowed them to acquire 26 new customers, and gives them the ability to add hundreds of customers in the future.
Their plan for the future includes hooking the Hardin and Benton water districts to their line as well, so they can help each other, if needed. Directly following the December 10 tornadoes, the Jonathan Creek Water District provided water to the North Marshall Water District for a three week period because they had been hooked together prior to the storm. They are thankful the court provided them an opportunity to help their neighbor, and would enjoy the opportunity to do so with other districts in case of an emergency.
The original project was designed to hook the Hardin Water District to the Jonathan Creek Water District, but O’Bryan notes they have not yet received the go-ahead from Hardin. They plan to contact the City of Hardin to approve this plan.
In other news, the court also approved:
- The minutes from the May 1 special called meeting
- County grounds policy for the Marshall County Exceptional Center to plant a tree at Mike Miller Park
- Surplus of judge’s office chairs, park mower and Ford van
- Deeding the Draffenville Community Building to the Marshall County School Board for the use of GED programming
- Court facilities reimbursement 2023
- Advertise for bids-judicial building roof
- Advertise for bids-new road department truck
- Seasonal new hires for the road department
- Advertise employment for the
- road department
- Board appointments for the reapportionment board
- Resolution 2023-03 Fiscal Court time change to 9 a.m. starting August 2023
- CFSB line of credit renewal
- Transfers
- Payment of the bills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.