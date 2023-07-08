MARSHALL COUNTY — Betty and Paul Myrick opened Southern Fried & Sweet Tea in Calvert City last November, and have recently also taken over the cafe portion of The Village Market & Cafe in Grand Rivers. Though this is a large undertaking, their passion lies in the kitchen.
They offer the southern fried comfort food, boasting hand-cut proteins, hydroponically-grown salads, handmade deserts and homemade pastas. Everything is locally-sourced and made to order, without additives or preservatives. Their catfish is provided by Lake City Fresh Fish Market in Grand River, the honey used to make their honey mustard comes from a local beekeeper and the lettuce and tomatoes used to make their salads are locally-grown by West Kentucky Hydroponic.
“The lettuce literally still has the root on it before it goes out to the table. It is kept in water, cut off and brought out right to you. You are not going to get anything fresher,” said Betty Myrick.
The couple’s shared passion for great food and serving their community has led to opening this restaurant. “There is nothing better than going out on the floor and someone telling you, ‘This is the most amazing meal I have had in years’, then I win today,” said Betty Myrick.
The pair met when Paul Myrick was the chef at a local landmark restaurant, but had to leave due to health problems. Betty Myrick was brought in as his replacement, but he checked himself out of the hospital to come train her, and that first meeting was all it took. The pair were married in 2019, brought together by their shared passion for making delicious dishes. They left the restaurant business and focused on improving Paul’s health.
But after taking the necessary time off, they were more than excited to get back in the kitchen. Paul Myrick and his father bought the building that now houses Southern Fried & Sweet Tea in 2007, using it for their own restaurant, but when Paul’s health began declining he needed to take a break and his father rented out the space. That is, until 2022, when they reopened the restaurant.
Being able to see the restaurant reopened was an important moment for the whole family, but they are especially thankful that Paul’s father was able to see it, as he passed away in May. A restaurant that began as a dream between father and son has expanded to include the whole family.
From the top to the bottom, every member of the family has been willing to lend a helping hand, from the smallest of them to the tallest.
“It is a family business,” said Betty Myrick. “The grandchildren have been in the back room washing dishes and our children work closely with us, we have all just pulled together to make it happen.”
And the pair are as “at home” in the kitchen as they are in Calvert City and Grand Rivers, two communities who have readily welcomed them.
“Calvert City is such a welcoming community and they have so supported us, and then, when we opened up in Grand Rivers everybody was so excited. It is awesome to feel everybody behind you,” said Betty Myrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.