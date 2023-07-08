Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.