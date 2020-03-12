A story in Wednesday’s Sun, “New exhibit introduces city to newly relocated artist,” contained an error. Anne Beyer received a BFA from Albion College in 2010 and a MFA from Indiana University in 2019. Beyer relocated to Calvert City with her partner, Wyatt Severs, after graduation to build a new wood kiln, studio and shop.

