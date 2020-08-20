MAYFIELD — Graves County’s Richard Cope was inducted into the Martial Arts Black Belt Hall of Fame in February during a banquet in Benton.
Master Cope began training in the martial arts in 1973. He holds three different black belt degrees, having received his first in 1976. He holds a first degree in Japan International Karate, a third degree in Pasaryu Tae Kwon Do, and a fifth degree in Shihan Karate.
Cope has been teaching karate, tae kwon do, shotodan, kickboxing, boxing, kenpo, grappling, self-defense, and weaponry for 45 years. He has operated the Shihan Karate School and Fitness Center for 25 years in Mayfield with more than 1,000 students.
The school has instructed area law enforcement and schools in Mayfield and Hickman County in self-defense and bully-free programs. It has also produced regional, national and world champions and Sensei Brian Ruth has even co-starred in the movie “SuperFights.”
Cope has also overseen the West Kentucky Martial Arts Karate Championships for more than 10 years with several thousand competitors from across the United States.
He has also competed in martial arts tournaments, kickboxing, boxing and tough man contests across the country. He has a 4-0 kickboxing record and seven Grand Championship wins in karate tournaments.
“The love of the martial arts has become a lifelong dream and a way of life,” he said. “Martial arts offers dedication, discipline, determination, exercise, leadership, confidence, self-esteem, physical and mental health, attention training, alertness, teamwork, respect, lowering aggressive behavior and bullying, calming stress, controlling depression through meditative training, (and) coping with stressful situations that is needed to function in everyday life.”
