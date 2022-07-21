Conard Newton, 79 of Benton, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was a tire builder for General Tire and was of the Baptist faith. His favorite hobby was drag racing and spent most of his Saturdays at the drag strip. He enjoyed playing the guitar and his weekly visits to his grandsons house where he often brought them fruit.
Born Tuesday, Aug. 25, 1942, in Benton, he was the son of the late Clarence W. Newton and the late Ruth Irene (Billington) Newton. He was the husband of the late Norma Jane (Henson) Newton.
He is survived by his biblical wife, Sandra Gossum of Benton; daughter, Juliianna Waldrop significant other Chris Allen of Benton; brother, Jimmy Newton of Gilbertsville; grandson, Justin Barrett wife Danielle of Benton; and great grandchildren, Jaydon Barrett, Jozie Barrett and Jaycee Barrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, and sister in law, Sue (Dexter) Newton.
One of Conard’s biggest pet peeves was family events being on Saturday due to racing. He always said Saturday was race day and family events were not to be scheduled on this day. So per his wishes, we will not be having any funeral service on Saturday after Friday night’s visitation, and funeral services will resume Sunday.
A Funeral service was held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home. Jimmy Newton officiated.
Interment followed in Edwards Cemetery, Benton.
