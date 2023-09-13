Connie White, 81, faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, after a brave battle with cancer. Connie grew up in Lyon County, daughter of George and Helen Rogers. She graduated from Lyon County High School in 1960, attended Bethel College in Hopkinsville, and graduated from Murray State in 1964 with a degree in Education.
Connie married her childhood sweetheart in June 1962. They had 59 years together before God called Jerrell home in Sept. 2021. God gave them three sons, Jeremy, Jared, and Jwain. She loved the Lord and serving the local church in many leadership capacities, including being a Kindergarten teacher, Sunday School teacher, and Woman’s Missionary Union leader.
Life had them call several places home, where they served beloved churches in Sesser, Illinois; Murray; Union City, Tennessee; Fredonia; and Eddyville. In their “retirement” years, Connie supported Jerrell as he served as interim to many area churches and pastor at their home church, New Bethel Baptist. In these years, it was her great joy to return to the farm where she grew up. She loved to host and teach her nine grandchildren about farm life. She enjoyed traveling and giving museum tours through the Lyon County Historical Society.
Connie was a wonderful, talented, and loving mother. She set high standards that still guide the family and her sons’ lives. She could be in her own words, “tough and determined,” but that was outmatched by her kindness, generosity, and loyalty.
She sacrificed for her children and grandchildren, valuing their education and strong work ethic. She was loving and always supportive of her grandchildren as they came along, interested in their lives and praying for their future to carry on a Christian legacy. How she loved being “Nonnie,” as she was called! She loved and accepted her bonus grandchildren (in-laws) as some got married.
Left to cherish her memory are Jeremy and Sharon White and their daughters Jenaye (Misael) Merida and Jaclyn (Logan) West; Jared and Robin White and their children Alex (Rachel) White, Andrew (Faith) White, and Autumn; Jwain and Kris White and their children Marina (Mason) Shelton, Samuel, Ruthie (Grant) Wise, and Anneli; and three great-grandchildren, Remy West, Micah Shelton, and Rose Wise, who were born during the course of her treatment. What joy they brought in her final days!
The family celebrated Connie’s life at Lakeland Funeral Home Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, with visitation and funeral services Sunday, Sept. 10 at the funeral home. Burial followed in New Bethel Cemetery.
If you would like to make a memorial gift in her honor, she would ask you to consider supporting Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
