Connie Sue Williams, 81, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, formerly of Metropolis, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Newnan Hospital in Newnan, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis with Rev. Dean Akins officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Connie was formerly a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Carla Sue Akins and husband Val; grandchildren, Adam Alfter, Jamie Williams, Cameron Williams, Carlie Hammond and husband Austin, Landon Williams, Justin Akins and wife Jasmine, Brandon Akins and wife Mickel, Ryan Akins and wife Julia, Morgan Akins, Meili Akins, Mikey Akins, and Kevin Akins; great grandchildren, Mya Williams, Jade Williams, Loxleigh Akins, and Lydia Akins; brothers-in-law, Wayman Williams, Stanley Williams, and Eddie Williams.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Myrtle Lauderdale; husband, James Randy Williams; son, Jimmy Dale Williams; sisters, Dorris Hunter, Mary Mackey, Jean Potterbaum, and Edna Lauderdale; brothers, Calvin Lauderdale and Robert Lauderdale.
Visitation will be from 10:30 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
