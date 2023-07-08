METROPOLIS, Ill. — Billy Conder’s first book “Stealing Yesterday” wasn’t even hot off the press when he started writing his current book, “Operation Betty.”
Now, he’s 6,000 words into his third.
Conder will hold a book signing of “Operation Betty” from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Metropolis Public Library. Copies will be available for sale at the library.
“I wrote ‘Stealing Yesterday’ in 2021 and had this one rattling in my head,” he said. “As soon as I got done in September 2021, I started this and finished in May 2023.”
“Operation Betty” is set during the end of World War II.
“It’s historical fiction with a romance side to it,” Conder said, reflecting on the era’s war brides, women who married military personnel from other countries in times of war or during military occupations. “I’ve had that idea for quite a while — what would happen if they were forced into falling in love.”
The book focuses on Jonathan Stephen McKendree, a pilot who gets shot down toward the end of the war.
“He’s got secret documents he’s got to get back to base that could determine the outcome of the end of the war. On the way, trekking through enemy lines, he finds love, so he’s trying to keep her safe, too,” Conder said.
As a piece of historical fiction, research played a great part in composing the book.
“Researching was the big thing,” Conder said. “I had part of the story in my head. I wanted everything to be feasible to where it’d work out. All of the places in the book are real — the place where he got shot down, the base.”
Even the conflict he’s shot down during.
“I’m playing off Operation Cornflakes, which sounds made up, but it was real,” Conder said. “We would go bomb the German mail trains and drop our propaganda in with it. The book starts with his history, then it plays off that (real) history — that’s the mission he’s on when he gets shot down.”
According to nationalww2museum.org, Operation Cornflakes was a covert operation by the Allies targeting Nazi Germany’s mail. Prior to January 1945, the Allies dropped leaflets over southern Germany and Austria, which civilians were unlikely to pick up or were confiscated.
From February through April 1945, American P-38 fighter-bombers attacked German mail trains and were followed by a second wave of P-38s that dropped mailbags filled with letters and newspapers addressed to civilians throughout Hitler’s Third Reich. According to the website, the idea behind Operation Cornflakes was that by using real addresses and names, the Allies’ message would more easily reach civilians than dropping leaflets. The name comes from the idea that newspapers would be read during breakfast.
Conder’s research also lead him to a piece of World War II history. Two of the stories in the book are from his interview with a 96-year-old World War II veteran from Indiana.
“They have an aviation museum in Indiana and everything in the museum centers around him,” Conder said. “They brought a plane in that was like the first one he flew. He did 110 missions during World War II. Up until eight years ago, he never told a soul he was in the war or was a pilot. It was something he didn’t want to talk about.”
The first of his two stories tells about weekends during flight school when, “he and a few other guys would steal a plane to go meet another guy’s girlfriend a few towns over.”
And the second — “He actually almost shot down the Leaning Tower of Pisa,” Conder said. “Thanks to a guy in his crew, he didn’t.”
“I love talking to vets and love World War II history,” he said.
A veteran himself, Conder, of Metropolis, used some of his own experiences for this book. He graduated from Joppa High School in 1990 at 17 and went straight into the Navy. A Gulf War vet during Desert Storm, Conder served in the Navy for four years working on SH-60B helicopters. Homeported in Mayport, Florida, he went halfway around the world twice on the USS Normandy and the USS McInerney.
“When I was in, the generic term for a woman was Betty, which is where I came up with the name for ‘Operation Betty’ — so that’s his Betty that he finds during the war,” he said.
Conder’s currently working on his third book, a fantasy that he’s been pondering on for a few years.
“I’m all over the place,” he admitted. “The first one, ‘Stealing Yesterday,’ was romantic fiction. This one’s (‘Operation Betty’) historical fiction. And I’m already 6,000 words into the next one.”
Conder has other “Operation Betty” book signings lined up. He’ll be at Pages Turned in Lone Oak on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Both of his books, “Stealing Yesterday” and “Operation Betty,” are also available at Big John Grocery and on Amazon under his full name, William Conder.
