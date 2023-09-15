Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital held a public balloon release Thursday outside of the Marshall Neimer building, in support of those with pediatric cancer. According to the hospital, each of the biodegradable, gold balloons represented pediatric cancer patients, loved ones, and caregivers.
According to Mercy Health, families, caregivers, organizations and groups across the United States meet to observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month each Sept.
“It’s a time to shed light on the number one disease killer and the second overall leading cause of death among children in our country,” a release about the event read.
Each year, more than 10,000 children under 15 are diagnosed with cancer, but there is hope. Thanks to increased awareness and focused efforts, the overall survival rates for pediatric cancer have risen from 20% to over 80% since the 1950s, the release said.
Speakers included Robert Doering, director of Mission at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital; John Montville, executive director of oncology at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital; April McKnight and Katie Warren, director of radiology at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
To learn more about pediatric cancer or donate to a nonprofit organization supporting families in Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois whose children have been diagnosed with cancer, visit bookforhope.org.
