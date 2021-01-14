MAYFIELD — At their first virtual meeting of 2021 Monday, Graves County Fiscal Court members approved surplusing several road department vehicles through an internet auction in hopes of saving the county money.
Commissioners approved the surplus of four older model vehicles that are not in use — a 2008 Ford F350, 2001 GMC 8500, and two 1999 Freightliners — on GovDeals.com before discussing a 2021 Mack Tri-axle truck, of which the Graves County Road Department currently has four. Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said there had been discussions with Road Department Foreman Eric Thompson to just use three of the newer model tri-axle trucks.
Going through GovDeals.com, which is a government surplus online auction site, Perry said the county could gauge bids versus transporting surplus equipment to an on-site auction in Alabama. With various fees for commissions and cleaning, he said the on-site auction cost the county $10,000 last year.
Plus, there is the risk on what the surplus items may — or may not — bring at auction, he added. It would be the first time the county has used GovDeals.com for such heavy equipment.
“If you take it to Alabama, it’s sold,” Perry said. “My thought was to see what the truck would bring without costing the county anything, put it on GovDeals and see what it would bring. If it didn’t bring enough, then we’d keep it until further notice.
“If it were to bring enough to match what it would do in Alabama or better, it’s a huge win.”
Perry noted the surplus 2021 Mack currently has 16,000 miles on it. The judge added the county would then look at replacing the sold tri-axle with a smaller dump truck that could maneuver better on the county’s roads while still hauling equipment.
The fiscal court’s next meeting will be Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.