The Paducah Sun is gearing up to recognize area technical students for the seventh year in a row as part of the Technical Center Student of the Week feature.
The nonprofit Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky, an organization aiming to grow and support the workforce in the construction industry, sponsors the feature.
The Workforce Coordinator for the AGC of Western Kentucky, Joel Crider, believes the technical center programs are changing the stigma surrounding labor-focused jobs.
“We feel like it’s changing the mindset that only the college-bound students are what’s important at the schools,” Crider said.
According to him, technical programs allow high school students to earn industry certification, meaning they can either transfer into a two-year school like WKCTC or go directly into the workforce after graduation.
“For the students themselves, even if they choose not to do it as a career, it gives them skills that can help them in other areas of their life,” Crider explained.
One goal of the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky is to create a qualified workforce in the community by preparing students and guiding them to their interests at an early age.
“Our member companies would like to have a pool of workers and a workforce that they can count on because the workforce in general, especially in construction, is aging. There is a skills gap because so many are reaching retirement age, and there’s not enough to take their place,” Crider said.
According to Crider, technical centers in western Kentucky build strong workers and promote the area’s economy.
“A company wanting to locate here, one of the things they want to know is if they have a qualified workforce. That is something we’re hoping for with this program and highlighting these students. We’re hoping that is just one piece of that economic development puzzle,” Crider said.
In April, a banquet will be held to honor every AGC Technical Center Student of the Week.
The Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will recognize the achievements of students from the Paducah Area Technical Center, the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, the Caldwell Regional Career Center, the Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, the Marshall County Technical Center, the Mayfield-Graves County Technology Center, the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Livingston County Technical Center.
The AGC has 400 members in the area that also sponsor the feature. They include contracting and construction companies and other businesses interested in hiring students in technical center programs.
