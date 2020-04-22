U.S. Rep. James Comer had strong words about China and the coronavirus during his telephone town hall last Thursday.
Speaking with constituents from his 1st District office in Tompkinsville, Comer said he would support legislation to hold China accountable for its initial actions regarding information about the outbreak of the virus.
“There’s no question they’ve misinformed not just the United States but many countries around the world about the severity of the coronavirus in the initial stages,” Comer said, in response to the last question asked during the hour-long call.
“So, I have zero confidence in anything China says about COVID-19. And I’m going to go further. I believe that we need to have legislation in America that says 100% of the PPE (personal protective equipment) that these hospitals need — the caps, gowns, gloves, all the protective gear — that needs to be made in the United States.”
The Republican congressman said there are several manufacturers in the U.S. — and Kentucky — capable of producing the necessary equipment needed by health care workers.
“We should never have to depend on China for that stuff. Let’s bring those jobs back to the United States.”
Comer included the development of a COVID-19 vaccine among things that should be developed here at home.
“I don’t want to depend on China for any vaccine. I don’t want to depend on China for anything related to my health,” he said.
He also said he did not support any United Nations entity like the World Health Organization that defends China or that country’s “propaganda” related to the coronavirus.
However, he did not call for a total ban on trade with China.
“I think it’s good that we export soybeans to China. I think it’s good that we export beef cattle,” he said.
“I think there are things that China can make pertaining to technology and cell phones and things like that they can make cheaper over there, and that is good for the consumers.
“So, we can continue to have a trade relationship with China.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.