Summer is on its last legs, and as it goes into total arrest soon, I won’t volunteer to resuscitate it.
A summerphobe? No, it’s just not my favorite. (Note to some: Not endorsing something as the greatest thing ever is not an indication of phobia. Phobia means fear. If you’re going to use the language, learn it.)
I know there are lots of folks that hate to see summer fade. I know there are those who would prefer to see the summer season run year-round. With all due respect to these people, I’m certainly glad they aren’t in charge.
My preference is for what comes next, and that’s fall.
The first day of autumn officially comes a week from today. It officially begins at 1:50 a.m. local time next Saturday to be exact. That is the moment of the autumnal equinox, the time when the Sun effectively crosses Earth’s equator moving north to south.
In truth, nothing special happens at the moment when we switch from summer to fall. It’s the trend that matters, and primary in this is a continuing shortening of our period of direct sunlight and lengthening of the period of its absence, the time between sunset and sunrise.
Fall is all about the transition from summer, when we’re more exposed to the sun, to winter, when our hemisphere gets the least sun exposure. We are, of course, drifting from the warmest times toward the coldest times.
Weather being what it is, the transition from summer to winter is usually an erratic one. The slide from sweltering times to frigid ones is often fraught with unwieldly ups and downs — often days that are way too summerlike too late in the season and others that are too winterlike well before they should be getting here.
On average, however, fall brings us bunches of in-betweeners. They should and usually do include a healthy dosing of days that are moderately warm in the day and modestly cool, even chilly at night. Right in there somewhere it becomes what many of us feel is just ideal.
Autumn lovers don’t necessarily long for winter, mind you. It merely takes a swing toward winter to bring the fall conditions lauded.
(For those of you who worship summer, you can have your 96-degree days and 74-degree overnight lows complete with the high humidity that goes along with them, but we autumn fanciers would prefer if you had them somewhere else.)
The gradual temperature decline of the fall transition dovetails with the downward taper and conclusion of the growing season. That’s for vegetation and not us; our mid-sections want to keep growing thicker year-round.
Plant life knows winter is coming and the many species are making ready to hunker down in whatever form each requires to endure the shortest days, the minimal sunlight and especially the killer freezes that are on the way.
The close of the growing season and the resulting die-off of annual foliage is one of those autumn side effects that almost everyone can appreciate. The leaves of deciduous trees turn colors that for a relatively short while dress our landscapes in their artistic best.
What happens there is that trees begin to shut down photosynthesis, which uses sunlight to produce the chlorophyl that makes the leaves green. As the green fades, other colors already within the chemical make-up of the leaves begin to show through.
Meanwhile, autumn conditions, especially cool nights and sunny days, tend to produce late season sugars in the transitioning leaves. These sugars accentuate the development of additional hues of reds and oranges that intensify those reds, oranges, purples and yellows that already were present.
We are a few weeks from a gaudy show of color in our woodlands, the best of it typically coming in the last days of October. But it is closer than is obvious. Even right now, check out the leaves on catalpa trees. These already are slipping from full green to a soft yellow, some of the first foliage to hint that change already is under way.
Of course, vegetation transitions almost overnight at one point, typically about mid-October to possibly as late as early November, when the first significant frost occurs. Call it a killing frost, but it gives life to what seems to be our best times of the year outdoors.
That hard frost brings much of the foliage color to a peak. It browns up weed and grass growth. But what seems one of the biggest blessings to our species is that it largely halts much of the insect and arachnid activity that torments us.
Ticks, chiggers, gnats, mosquitoes and other flying and creepy-crawler annoyances largely vanish with a good transitional frost. And suddenly, the woods grow much more people friendly.
I’ll take a good hard early freeze, followed by a slight warm-up that brings afternoon temperatures back to almost T-shirt level but with evenings that quickly grow crisp as the sun sinks behind the painted tree line.
Some of you will miss the beach. You could put on some more clothes and go there anyway.
Meanwhile, I prefer a brittle morning among the artsy leaves on an oak-hickory ridge or in a mosquito-free creek bottom. Zip up and it’s luxuriously comfortable, and the chilled air just breathes better then and there.
