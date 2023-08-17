Home-grown musician from western Kentucky, Josh Coffey wears many hats in the music industry. Coffey plays multiple instruments, composes, produces and is a music educator. Back by popular demand, Coffey is scheduled to open the 2023-24 Clemens Fine Arts Center season in the Backstage Pass series at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.
The Backstage Pass series connects the audience with artists in an intimate listening room atmosphere. The audience sits on the CFAC stage at West Kentucky Community and Technical College for a more up-close, personal experience, according to a WKCTC news release.
The news release said Coffey is easily at home in orchestral settings, string quartets, string bands, jazz ensembles and rock-based bands. Audiences can also find him performing in theaters, at bluegrass and folk festivals, on the country western stage, in rockabilly honky-tonks or on paddlewheel riverboats.
The news release said he has spent most of his life creating: singing, playing, performing and writing. He began performing when he was a young boy, learning at the knee of older musicians. A 2005 graduate from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in music, Coffey’s career has spanned over 25 years.
Most commonly known as a founding member of Paducah’s Bawn in the Mash, Coffey is currently working with various musicians and bands, including regularly performing with The Wheelhouse Rousters and the Solid Rock’it Boosters, as well as performing solo.
For tickets to the Coffey concert in the CFAC, visit artsinfocus.org or call 270-534-3212. Tickets are $8 in advance; $10 at the door. A season pass for the four Baskstage Pass concerts can be purchased for $25.
