Clear the Shelters month has come to an end.
It’s a movement across the nation where shelters push for more adoptions to free up space.
Currently, many shelters are at full capacity — including the McCracken County Humane Society, which hoped to boost adoptions by reducing adoption fees for dogs during their Clear the Shelters week.
On Saturday, the organization said they still had over 100 dogs, resulting in them having to turn some new animals away.
Hayley Whitehead, an adoption specialist at the humane society, called the situation heartbreaking.
“Everybody wants to save all the animals but it’s not possible,” she said. “We only have so much space and at some point it becomes inhumane to take them and squish them into little bitty kennels, and we can’t do that.”
Whitehead said if a new animal is brought in, they check it for a microchip and share its photo on social media to try and reconnect it with an owner. Other than that, she said many animals are just being left.
“It’s a sad reality but we only have so much space,” said Whitehead.
Something else that has added onto the issue of space is puppy season. Whitehead said there are around 20 puppies in the facility.
Luci Rickard said she wanted to adopt a dog but ended up adopting cats instead.
“I live in an apartment complex. Along with that, I work a job all the time so I’m out of the house, and it just would be a lot to try to find someone to take care of the dog while I’m gone, or a puppy. I went with cats cause they kind of take care of themselves better,” said Rickard.
Another factor that prevented her from getting a dog was how much it would cost.
“Honestly, at my apartment complex, they charge $25 extra a month along with a $250 pet deposit. So, unless you have an emotional support animal, then you’re gonna be paying a lot,” said Rickard.
Whitehead urges those who can, to foster or to donate to the humane society. She also said interacting with their social media posts can help pets find new homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.