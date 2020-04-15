The Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund Board, comprised of local business leaders and city officials, conducted a special meeting Thursday to approve dispensing certain requirements for emergency small business loans.
The meeting was hosted over videoconference, and members of the public were able to access the teleconference to listen in, complying with open meeting requirements.
The first application for a $5,000 small business loan was received, and it passed unanimously.
“The fund was set aside by the city to assist small business with expansion, and it was re-directed during the COVID-19 crisis to assist with working capitol needs,” Finance Director Stacey Boone said.
The small business loans provide emergency funds to help with payroll, utilities, rent and mortgage interest.
The fund was announced a few weeks ago during a Princeton City Council meeting.
Mayor Dakota Young said closing documents for the fund should be finalized in the next few days.
“We received one application so far, and we’ve sent out multiple applications and they are still available to any small business that would like to apply,” Young said.
Boone, who is also the acting board chair, said the ordinance calls for a maximum of $10,000 to be allocated to a single business.
“It’s to be used for working capitol for businesses that are having a difficult time at this point,” Boone said. “There were funds that were held by the city from years ago and I don’t remember what it originated from, but part of the money had been sitting there for a while and the current budget was expanded. We hope that businesses will utilize this as the need arises.”
“Any small business that is interested in applying for the EDRLF can contact my office for an application. I made it clear that anyone that would like an application just needs to reach out to me, and I put it on Facebook as well,” Young added. “They just send me an email and I send them the information.”
The EDRLF Board includes: Jake Pepper, vice president of commercial banking/branch manager of Planters Bank; Jeff McDaniels, president/CEO of Farmers Bank and Trust Company; Jason Redfern, First Southern National Bank Community president; Chad Oliver, Princeton-Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce executive director; local restaurant owner Mike Dearing; Princeton City Council member Morgan Rousseau; and Boone.
No new business was discussed and no meetings are on the agenda at this time, pending future applications that will require approval. The committee will meet again if and when new applications are ready for approval.
For more information on the EDRLF meeting or to request a small business loan application, contact the mayor’s office at 270-365-4650.
