The City of Paducah is reminding residents they can make tax-deductible contributions to the city.
According to a Thursday news release, Paducah has benefited from donations that “have helped shape the community.” Examples given in the release include a donation from Mrs. Pat Brockenborough for the development of the Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park, an endowment from the Boyles estate to extend the Greenway Trail and provide matching funds for grants, the creation of the Peck Education Trail at Noble Park funded by the estate of J. Lane Peck, and the original donation of land from Robert Noble that established Bob Noble Park.
In a statement included in the release, Mayor George Bray said, “We are grateful for the manner in which our community has been shaped by grants and donations that enhance the quality of life for those who live, work, and visit our beautiful river city. Anyone can help support our efforts by making a tax-deductible contribution to the City of Paducah. Please consider donating to honor a life well-lived or to acknowledge an important milestone.”
According to the release, charitable contributions to the City of Paducah are tax-deductible under section 170©(1) of the Internal Revenue Code when made for a public purpose. Individuals or businesses interested in making tax-deductible contributions to the City of Paducah may mail contributions to:City of Paducah, P.O. Box 2267. Attn: Finance/Donation to City, Paducah, KY 42002-2267.
To discuss the donation of funds, property, or an endowment, contact City Manager Daron Jordan at 270-444-8504 or by email at djordan@paducahky.gov.
