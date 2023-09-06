The Paducah City Commission held a public hearing on Tuesday to set the new fiscal year property tax levy.
The City’s board introduced an ordinance setting the real estate and personal property taxes for the 2024 fiscal year, with a slightly lower proposed real estate tax levy than last year. According to the Kentucky Revised Statutes, the city can’t increase their compensating rate — which would keep revenue at the same amount as last year — by more than 4% in a given year. Mayor Bray said the city has taken that max for five consecutive years.
“The denominator here is the property values,” Bray said Tuesday. “So property values have gone up in the last year, so the tax levy the city has taken is less than the percentage of total property taxes than last year.” Bray said those who did not have a property value increase will pay less in taxes.
The proposed real estate tax levy for the city is 25.6 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is 9 cents lower than last year’s rate of 26.5% Bray noted that the tax levy rate decreased since the city and county property values increased.
This ordinance’s second and final reading will occur during the next scheduled commission meeting on Sept. 26.
The board also approved the FEMA Port Security Grant for $543,750. The grant will provide the Paducah Fire Department with a fire boat to respond to water-based emergencies.
Bray said although the city seldom has water rescues, staying prepared is excellent.
“We are a lake and water town,” Bray said. “Water rescues are infrequent, but since we have so many travelers coming to use our waterways, we must stay prepared for any situation on our waters.”
The grant requires a match of 25% of the total project cost. The city has matched $181,250, bringing the total project cost to $725,000.
Paducah Fire Chief Steven Kyle said the grant will allow the fire department to be more proactive on the waters.
“This grant will enable us to be more hands-on regarding water rescues,” Kyle said. “The boat will allow us to rescue and put out boat fires, and it will come equipped with hazmat and first aid safety.”
Other highlights from Tuesday’s commission meeting include:
- Mayor Bray commended the Paducah Ambassadors for their 7,120 hours of volunteer service during fiscal year 2022-2023.
- Mayor Bray announced that city leaders met with National Park Service representatives Tuesday to kick-off the planning of the expansion of the Greenway Trail.
- Director of Public Works Chris Yarber underscored benefits of the Solid Waste Division’s GPS systems after starting to use new software earlier in the year. He said in the future, residents may be able to opt-in to automated messages that would update them on changes to the service.
- Approval of a Municipal Order authorizing a $100,000 funding agreement with the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority. According to the city, the Riverport was awarded a $3.32 million Small Projects at Small Ports grant for its Bulk Yard Revitalization and Expansion Project and the city’s funding will fund a portion of the grant’s required match.
