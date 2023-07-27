Helping Southside business owners make roof repairs is a goal for the city of Paducah as it accepts applications for an incentive program.
The city encourages Southside Paducah businesses and homeowners to invest in their buildings, and to make the neighborhood a thriving community. It recently announced in a news release that the city created four grant programs that were approved by elected officials in June.
According to the city, two programs are for Southside businesses that have 50 or fewer employees. Applications for the business incentive programs, which include roof stabilization grants and façade beautification incentives are due by Aug. 25. The other two programs are housing incentives for people who live in a section of the Walter Jetton and Uppertown neighborhoods. The city also said applications for the housing incentive programs are available at any time with no deadline.
One business owner is excited for the program. Neil Ward, owner of Bob’s Drive-In on the Southside, is applying for the business incentive. He said the incentives will be great for the community and for other business owners too.
Bob’s Drive-In has been at the Southside location for 74 years, and owners said the neighborhood has been a great location for their restaurant. With the incentive program, Ward said it will make the business better, and that will, in turn, positively impact the area.
“I saw that in the newspaper and my wife kind of helped me putting it all together,” Ward said. “And doing some roof repair here, so we appreciate anything and everything that they do.”
The city has had one business apply for the commercial grant so far and it says interest is growing.
“We’ve had incentives for downtown, Lowertown navigating, people have seen the success in those areas and so I think people are excited about this opportunity,” said Nic Hutchison, Paducah planning director.
The city’s goal is to stop the deterioration of commercial buildings in the neighborhood, specifically with roof repairs. It will reimburse the business up to 50% of the cost of the project, up to $14,000.
Ward hopes his business will get the grant.
“If they’re nice enough to offer it to us, that means they’re thinking about us and willing to put their money where they’re talking to us about, so I’m excited about that,” Ward said.
The city also plans to host a neighborhood walk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, where people will go door to door, promoting the grant programs to residential areas in the Southside.
