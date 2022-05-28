Cindy Carol Morris Ray, 65, of Mayfield, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
She was a retired social worker.
She is survived by her sister, Cathy Morris of Mayfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray. Her parents were Lester and Shirley Honeycutt Morris.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Highland Park Cemetery. Interment will follow.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
There is no visitation scheduled.
Memoria donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
