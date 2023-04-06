MAYFIELD — This year will be the Empty Bowls Project’s ninth one of operation since its beginning in 2014. The Trace Creek Baptist Church raises money for the Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry to feed people in need.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at the Trace Creek Family Church Family Life Center in Mayfield. When attendees arrive, they buy a ticket, walk into the center and pick out a bowl.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the door or by calling Claudia Heath at 270-705-6062.
Tickets are also available to buy at the Good News Shoppe, the food pantry, or during Trace Creek Baptist Church office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be door prizes and a silent auction.
“As long as we have food, we’ll put it in their bowl,” Heath said. “Of course, in 2020, we sort of rolled with the punches the last two or three years, but we are back to normal. Our restaurants are donating their time and their food to make this event a success.”
The Empty Bowls Project will have 18 restaurants to choose from this year to serve food: A&B Barbeque, Carr’s Cafe, Cracker Barrel, Domino’s Pizza, Dairy Queen, Hardee’s, Longhorn Restaurant, Majestic Family Restaurant, Mayfield Creek Market, Midtown Drive-In, Sedalia Cafe, Snappy Tomato Pizza, Taco Johns, The Catfish House, The Hickory Place Event Center, Wendy’s, Wings Etc. and Wilma’s Kountry Kitchen.
The colorful bowls are intended to symbolize how children go to bed hungry in many houses in the United States. After the meal, attendees are allowed to take the bowls home to remind them that some people’s bowls are empty.
“Everything brought in that day, every penny of the ticket money, every penny of the auction items, goes straight to our food pantry,” Heath said.
The only expense of the Empty Bowls Project is the bowls, but local businesses donate to Trace Creek Family Life Center to cover that cost. All other resources are donated, and workers are volunteers. The program enables the food pantry to bulk buy rather than pay more for a lesser amount of food.
Heath said Mayfield-Graves County Food Pantry has helped over 3,500 families this year. “The need is out there.”
According to Heath, the Empty Bowls Project has raised more than $115,000 in the nine years of the church running the program.
“The people and the businesses who volunteered and donated throughout the years should be really proud of their efforts,” Heath said. “I’m really proud of my community, and we have found out that we step up. When there’s a problem or a need, we give out a helping hand. If someone goes to bed hungry in this country, it’s a shame on us. No one should ever go to bed hungry in this country.”
People can check the project out on Facebook at Empty Bowls Project Mayfield/Graves Co. Trace Creek FLC is located at 3577 SR 131 in Mayfield.
