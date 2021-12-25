At last Christmas is here and reading about gardening is the last thing on your mind. I don’t expect you to read about gardening today, just tuck it away for when the cut Christmas tree must be taken down and disposed.
That beautiful tree can have a second life if it is reused and recycled. If that is not possible, dispose of it in a safe manner.
Whether putting out on the street for the garbage man to pick up or to reuse or recycle, there are some do’s and don’ts to follow.
Do’s: Remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, and all ornaments from the live or cut tree.
A live tree should stay indoors no more than a week. Move it to a cool place such as garage to acclimate to the cold and keep the root ball damp. Prepare the planting hole if not done already. Remove the burlap and wire basket so that neither will be above ground level.
Recycle the cut tree. Give it new life as a bird and small animal feeder after removing all decorations. Securely set it up in the garden and hang seed ornaments — peanut butter- and seed-filled orange rind cups, dried corn cobs, suet baskets, etc.
Cut branches to tuck under shallow-rooted shrubs to protect root systems. Layer the branches on un-mulched beds to protect plants and provide small birds and animals winter protection.
Don’ts: Never burn the tree in a fireplace or wood stove. Burning branches will ignite creosote deposits resulting in a flue fire and possible house fire.
Dried needles will burn rapidly especially fir, pine and spruce which have a high sap content. Smoke from a rapid fire will flow into the room and can cause serious damage. Take care when burning the tree. When set on fire, even if sprayed with fire-retardant, a tree can quickly erupt into flames.
Don’t light a flocked tree nor those that were sprayed with fire retardant. They can explode into flame when lit.
THINGS TO DO “Christmas tide comes in like a bride with holly and ivy clad” — Old English carol
Leaving holly up after New Year’s Day is considered unlucky, possibly because the dried foliage is prickly by then and can hurt.
Fireplace logs — Bring in the oldest logs a few hours before burning. There are always some pests lurking in firewood. Before bringing in, knock logs together to dislodge those hiding. Reduce easy access to logs by storing them off the ground and kept covered.
Garden — Early January warmth will fool plants into blooming. Enjoy the hint of spring, but branches for indoor enjoyment. Pull much away from bulb foliage and flowers. Recover when the cold weather returns. Bring out potted bulbs to start forcing.
Houseplants — Mist plants except those with fuzzy foliage and keep all plants out of drafts and away from windows. At night place cardboard between the plant and window and never left foliage touch the window panes. Water amaryllis, Christmas cactus, and poinsettias when the top 1” of soil is dry. Thoroughly drain afterwards. When Amaryllis flowers fade, cut the stem to the base. Fertilize plants setting buds. Remove spent flowers to encourage more flowers.
Trees and shrubs — Remove crape myrtle seed pods that are heavier than flowers and can weight down small branches. Check for wind damage. Water newly planted trees. Drain the hose after watering.
Vegetables — As catalogs arrive, mark new varieties to grow. Save wood ashes in a container to scatter around vegetables this spring to deter rabbits who hate the taste) and slugs that don’t like crawling over it. Replenish dry ash after a rain or watering. When wet, the alkaline in ash dissolves into the soil, killing cutworms.
EVENTS
Eagle Watch Weekends — Jan. 19-21, Barkley Lake, 270-924-1131; Feb. 2-4 and 9-10 Kentucky Dam Village, 270-362-4271, and Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 11, Kentucky Dam Village.
CORRECTION
In last week’s column, regarding things to do with trees and shrubs, these sentences should have read: “Do not cut flush to a trunk, cut to its growth ring. Don’t seal cuts; let nature cure itself.”
Contact Carolyn Roof, The Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
