While many people may question my tastes, chiggers seem to think that I taste great.
The next six weeks or so probably are desperate times for chiggers, which are the larval form, the youngsters, of harvest mites. The ranks of the hungry little arachnids are reaching the high point of the year, but cold weather and an abrupt end for the larvae isn’t far away.
Most people who have been tormented by chiggers have never seen one. They are real and nasty creatures, but they have no problem staying out of sight because each one is only about .3mm to .4mm long, a fraction of a single millimeter. To dispense with metrics, that means a big whopping chigger only stretches out about 1/60th of an inch, virtually invisible to the naked eye.
The harvest mite, the Trombiculidae family varmint that makes chiggers, is like other arachnids in that it has four generalized stages of life. There is the egg, the larva, the nymph and the adult mite. The larva is what concerns us: this is what we call the chigger.
The nymph and adult harvest mite are no issue to humans because they don’t interact with us. The larval chiggers, however, use us and other animals as a food source. They “bite” us, so to speak.
In the life cycle of harvest mites, adults overwinter shallow in the soil and/or leaf litter blend and emerge when the ground warms up to about 60 degrees. At that point, adults mate and the females lay eggs.
Those eggs begin hatching, probably in late April or May hereabouts, and out pops a new crop of the six-legged chiggers that we know. Those critters exist and do best where there is long grass and weeds. They crawl to the upper reaches of grass or weeds near where they hatch and wait for an animal to blunder past, allowing them to grab on.
If that animal is you, you may provide the meal that a chigger needs to metamorphosize into an eight-legged nymph. Actually, you could accommodate several at the same time.
What the chigger does is search out a cozy spot with a little protection where it can feed. On a human, chiggers often gravitate to snug areas under the band of a sock, under the waistband of pants and underwear, in one’s crotch, in the armpit or, ladies, under the bra.
It prefers thinner skin, but a chigger can do business most anyway. Wherever it goes, the chigger may seek out a hair follicle that offers a weak spot in the human hide. The hungry larva pokes into the thin skin with its mouthparts only. Unlike legend has it, the chigger doesn’t burrow into the skin.
Once it has its beak into your hide, the chigger secretes saliva containing an enzyme that effectively dissolves underlying, inner skin cells. The baby mite is able to slurp up the soup that the melted cells become. That’s dinner and the meal that allows the chigger to continue onward in its life cycle.
Unless disrupted, the chigger may stay in place with its mouthparts inserted into its host’s skin for two or three days before it withdraws, drops off and goes on with its life. But the bite it leaves behind reacts to the tissue-dissolving slobber with a raised red welt and a powerful itch.
The itch from a chigger’s feeding juice typically starts after 3-4 hours, but it may not peak until 24-48 hours. It can be a maddening itch, and if there are several bites, it is difficult to think about anything else. The irritation may last a week or two before it fades to unnoticeable.
Scratching can result in scarring or secondary infection, but it is almost impossible not to claw some at chigger bites. We can better endure the itching by dabbing on over-the-counter corticosteroid creams or calamine lotion or taking oral antihistamines like Benadryl.
An old folksy treatment of covering chigger bites with nail polish really doesn’t work well if at all. Some people say nail polish smothers the chigger, but the culprit probably isn’t there anymore, having dropped off of its own accord if it hasn’t been dislodged by scratching. (Remember, the chigger remains on the surface.)
Preventing chigger bites sure beats trying to remedy them. Insect repellents such as those using DEET are needed, especially this time of year, if you are going to traipse through tall grass, weeds or brush. I much prefer Picaridin repellents for the same protection with less unpleasant properties.
With people headed into the fields and woods with the opening of fall hunting seasons, chiggers along with ticks, mosquitoes and biting midges require serious repellency for those participants. Those folks really need clothing sprayed with permethrin repellents and then treating exposed skin with something like a Picaridin repellent.
It takes about two months for the life cycle of harvest mites, to go from adults to eggs, to larval chiggers, to nymphs, and finally to new adults. At this latitude now, we can have two life cycles, two generations of them having developed since spring.
That’s why chigger numbers can be brutal by late summer. If they don’t get a good nibble on something or someone and progress to adulthood in the next few weeks, however, they could become winter kill.
I’m for starving them and letting the coming freeze take its toll.
