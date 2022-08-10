BENTON — Charles William Riley, 86, of Benton, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
He was a chemical operator for 34 years at B.F. Goodrich Chemical in Calvert City. Mr. Riley also was a licensed Realtor and was a member of Benton First Baptist Church, Benton. He honorably served his country during the Berlin Crisis in the United States Army.
Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Edna (Collins) Riley of Benton; daughter, Sherry Lynn Adams of Benton; and four nieces.
He was preceded in death by three sisters. His parents were his parents, Dewey L. and Edith (Canup) Riley.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Benton.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37246.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.