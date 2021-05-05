Charles W. Pool, 92, of Princeton, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.
He was an owner and operator of Cedar Bluff Grocery Store and a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Pool of Princeton; one son, Byron Pool of Princeton; two grandchildren, Chris Pool and Brian Leathers; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sue McGee.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Karen Smith, and an infant daughter; one son, Charles K. Pool; and two brothers.
Graveside services were held Monday, May 3, 2021, at Pool Cemetery with Kyle Noffsinger and Jimmy Dyer officiating.
