Charles Bradford, 62, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 4, 1958, in Illinois, the son of the late Edwin and Pauline Belt Bradford.
He loved his family, bike riding and doing auto repairs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first ex-wife, Terri Bradford; and a son, Charlie Bradford.
He is survived by a son, Bryan Counce of Washington; five daughters, Tonia Bradford of Murray, Lisa Nelms of Salem, Annette Counce of Gilbertsville, Susan Hieimstra and Jamie Jennings both of Paducah; ex-wife, Teresa Hamlet of Aurora; 13 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Marshall County Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
